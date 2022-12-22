Read full article on original website
Related
aeroroutes.com
Turkish Airlines Adds Katowice Service From late-March 2023
Turkish Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season is expanding service to Poland, as the airline schedules Istanbul – Katowice launch on 30MAR23. Initially the airline will operate 5 weekly flights, increasing to 7 weekly from 01JUL23. Airbus A320 aircraft operates this route. TK1267 IST0705 – 0820KTW 320 x246.
aeroroutes.com
Singapore Airlines Beijing Service Changes From late-Dec 2022
Singapore Airlines in late-December 2022 is adjusting service to Beijing, as the carrier resumes passenger service from Singapore to Beijing Capital service, effective 30DEC22. From Singapore, passenger service is scheduled every two weeks on Fridays, while Beijing departure will increase from 2 to 3 weekly. A350-900XWB/787-10 aircraft operates this route.
aeroroutes.com
Philippine Airlines Resumes Kalibo – Seoul Service in 1Q23
Philippine Airlines in the first quarter of 2023 plans to resume Kalibo – Seoul Incheon service, on board Airbus A321 aircraft. The airline plans to operate 11 weekly flights between 19JAN23 and 28FEB23. PR488 KLO0220 – 0750ICN 321 D. PR490 KLO1505 – 2035ICN 321 x125. PR489 ICN0850...
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Germany wants Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to join Schengen - interior minister
BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Germany supports bids by Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to join the Schengen area, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in Brussels on Thursday, adding that she did not share Austria's opposition to enlargement of the visa-free travel zone.
KEYT
Japan, Britain and Italy plan sixth-generation fighter jet to rival world’s most-advanced warplanes
The United Kingdom, Japan and Italy announced Friday they are teaming up to build a sixth-generation fighter jet, designed to rival or eclipse the best warplanes now employed by the likes of China and Russia — and possibly even the United States, the main ally of the trio. “We...
aeroroutes.com
Aero Mongolia Adds Novosibirsk Service From Dec 2022
Aero Mongolia last week added new service to Russia, where it added Ulaanbaatar – Novosibirsk route. Inaugural flight was scheduled on 15DEC22, on board Embraer ERJ145 aircraft. This route is served twice weekly. M0123 UBN2130 – 2320OVB ER4 47. M0124 OVB0020 – 0350UBN ER4 15.
aeroroutes.com
Ethiopian Airlines Resumes Singapore / Kuala Lumpur Service in late-March 2023
Ethiopian Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season is resuming service to Singapore and Malaysia, with reservations on Addis Ababa – Singapore – Kuala Lumpur route opened earlier today (23DEC22). Reflecting the airline’s announcement last week, the Star Alliance member will operate 4 weekly flights with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, effective 25MAR23.
aeroroutes.com
Air New Zealand Resumes 777-300ER Brisbane Service in NS23
Air New Zealand in this week’s schedule update filed service changes on Auckland – Brisbane route for Northern summer 2023 season, featuring the return of Boeing 777-300ER service on this route. From 26MAR23, the 777-300ER will operate NZ145/146 service on daily basis. Schedule below is effective 19JUN23 –...
aeroroutes.com
Flyr Jan/Feb 2023 European Service Suspension Summary – 21DEC22
Norwegian carrier Flyr in the first quarter of 2023 is suspending selected European routes on temporary basis. Already reflected in the schedule listing and its web booking engine, the airline’s planned service suspension as follows, as of 21DEC22. Oslo – Barcelona 02JAN23 – 15FEB23. Oslo – Berlin...
aeroroutes.com
AirSWIFT Adds Sicogon Service From mid-Dec 2022
Filipino carrier AirSWIFT last week launched new domestic route, where the airline inaugurated Manila – Sicogon route. This route is scheduled twice weekly with ATR42-600 aircraft, effective 16DEC22. T6810 MNL0555 – 0720ICO AT4 15. T6811 ICO0800 – 0925MNL AT4 15. The airline also operates following routes. Frequency...
Austria blocks Romania, Bulgaria from EU's free-travel area; Croatia admitted
Austria has blocked the accession of Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen area, the common European 26-nation, passport-free zone where people can freely cross borders within Europe.
aeroroutes.com
KLM NS23 Intercontinental Network Adjustment – 23DEC22
KLM this past week filed latest service adjustments to its planned intercontinental network for Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23. Latest adjustment as of 23DEC22 as follows. Amsterdam – Bangalore eff 26MAR23 Increase from previously filed 3 weekly to 7, 777-200ER/787-9 (Frequency increase previously not covered) Amsterdam – Bangkok...
aeroroutes.com
Wizz Air Expands Belgrade Network in 3Q23
Wizz Air this week announced expanded network at Belgrade, scheduled in the third quarter of 2023. Planned operational aircraft and schedules as follow.
aeroroutes.com
SpiceJet Moves Chennai – Bangkok Service Resumption to Jan 2023
Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet this month revised planned service resumption on Chennai – Bangkok route, previously scheduled from 23DEC22. Revised service resumption date is now scheduled on 11JAN23 at earliest, with Boeing 737-800 operates 4 weekly flights. SG108 MAA2250 – 0405+1BKK 737 x246. SG109 BKK0505 – 0720MAA 737...
aeroroutes.com
Qatar Airways Expands LATAM Brasil Codeshare From late-Dec 2022
Qatar Airways from late-December 2022 plans to expand codeshare partnership with LATAM Airlines Brasil, covering additional domestic routes to/from Sao Paulo Guarulhos. The airline will also display QR-coded flight numbers on LATAM service to Mount Pleasant in The Falkland Islands. Qatar Airways operated by LATAM Airlines Brasil. Sao Paulo Guarulhos...
aeroroutes.com
Belavia UAE 1Q23 Operation Changes
Belavia Belorusian Airlines from mid-January 2023 is adjusting operational frequencies to the United Arab Emirates. Announced by the airline this week, planned frequency adjustment for the remainder of Northern winter 2022/23 season as follows. Minsk – Dubai eff 17JAN23 Increase from 2 to 5 weekly, 737 MAX 8. B2717...
aeroroutes.com
Cape Air Adds Nevis – St. Thomas Service From Feb 2023
Cape Air in February 2023 is adding new route in the Caribbean, with the launch of Nevis – St. Thomas route, on board Cessna aircraft. First flight is scheduled on 15FEB23, operating on daily basis. JetBlue will display its B6-coded flight numbers on this service. 9K7361/B65915 NEV1015 – 1134STT...
aeroroutes.com
Porter Adds Toronto Pearson – Calgary / Halifax Service From Feb 2023
Porter Airlines in starting late-February 2023 is expanding service between Toronto and Halifax, as the airline begins new service to/from Toronto Pearson, in addition to existing Toronto City. From 23FEB23, the airline will begin Toronto Pearson – Halifax service once a day with Embraer E195-E2, increasing to 2 daily from...
aeroroutes.com
Canada Jetlines Revises US Operations in 1Q23
Canada Jetlines this month adjusted planned operation to the US, set to debut on 19JAN23. Latest service adjustment as follows. Toronto – Las Vegas eff 19JAN23 2 weekly A320, 3 from 29JAN23 (Previous: 4 weekly from 19JAN23) AU240 YYZ2000 – 2153LAS 320 457. AU241 LAS2247 – 0640+1YYZ 320...
Comments / 0