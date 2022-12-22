Read full article on original website
Warmer and mild for our holiday weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today much clearer skies for our Friday with today marking the warmest day of the week so far with even warmer days by Christmas. Colder air continues to move across the majority of the United States through the holiday weekend, while here in the Desert Southwest will be warmer than normal.
kyma.com
Warmer than normal will persist through the holiday weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - For the rest of our Thursday we will have some high clouds passing through our skies bringing us partly to mostly cloudy skies before clearer and lots of sunshine for our Friday. A strong ridge of high pressure is staying put within our region, and...
Crossroads Mission continues three day Christmas feeding event
Day two of the sixth annual Three Days of Christmas event took place at the Crossroads Mission on Christmas Eve. The post Crossroads Mission continues three day Christmas feeding event appeared first on KYMA.
San Luis Port of Entry temporary closure and delays
The San Luis Police Department says to expect delays at the Port of Entry there as it will be temporarily closing on both sides due to issues with Title 42. The post San Luis Port of Entry temporary closure and delays appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo is continuing their tradition of giving back to families in need
Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo is getting in the holiday spirit and adopted families in need making sure their stomachs are full this Christmas. The post Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo is continuing their tradition of giving back to families in need appeared first on KYMA.
KOLD-TV
Container wall construction stopped, but who pays for $100 mil cleanup?
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Now that the National Forest Service and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have reached an agreement to remove the three miles of shipping containers the Governor has erected in the Coronado National Forest, the questions are beginning to swirl about how to get them out of there and who pays for it.
PCSO searching for man who kidnapped child, had traveled to Yuma
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is still searching for a man who kidnapped his son. The post PCSO searching for man who kidnapped child, had traveled to Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Attempted homicide on Christmas Eve, investigation active
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to an attempted homicide that occurred earlier on Christmas Eve. The post Attempted homicide on Christmas Eve, investigation active appeared first on KYMA.
City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer
By joining forces with La Paz county, Mohave county, and Yuma county in the suit the costs of their legal representation can be split. The post City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer appeared first on KYMA.
Woman missing since last week under suspicious circumstances
The Yuma Police Department is looking for a woman missing since last week. The post Woman missing since last week under suspicious circumstances appeared first on KYMA.
70-year-old woman missing since Monday
Relatives of another missing woman are trying to find her whereabouts. 70-year-old Beth Krynder went missing Monday. The post 70-year-old woman missing since Monday appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Several Imperial Valley athletes, Imperial’s David Shaw featured in San Diego Showcase Game
SAN DIEGO, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - Prep football across Yuma and the Imperial Valley came to a close earlier this month, but several athletes and coaches were itching to get some more time on the field. Friday night featured the 9th Annual SDFNL Showcase Game - for football players in...
Officer-involved shooting occurred in El Centro
An officer-involved shooting occurred during the early morning hours of Christmas Eve. The post Officer-involved shooting occurred in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
Migrant died in Yuma County after crossing the border
A migrant died in Yuma County just after crossing the U.S. and Mexico border. The post Migrant died in Yuma County after crossing the border appeared first on KYMA.
Eleven-year-old almost kidnapped in Foothills neighborhood
On Saturday, December 17, at about 8:51 at night, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) received a report of an attempted kidnapping in a foothills neighborhood. The post Eleven-year-old almost kidnapped in Foothills neighborhood appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma lawmakers react to container removal plans
Governor Doug Ducey says the controversial containers, placed by the state on federal land, will be removed by January 4th. The post Yuma lawmakers react to container removal plans appeared first on KYMA.
Ducey says Arizona containers will be removed
New in the last hour, Governor Doug Ducey says he will remove the shipping containers in Yuma's wall gaps. The post Ducey says Arizona containers will be removed appeared first on KYMA.
Beverly Hills hairdresser from Yuma dies of pancreatic cancer
A native from Yuma and Beverly Hills hairdresser has passed away, according to his family's statement. The post Beverly Hills hairdresser from Yuma dies of pancreatic cancer appeared first on KYMA.
newsnationnow.com
‘Every city in this country should be concerned’: Yuma mayor
YUMA, Ariz. (NewsNation) — Yuma officials say a jump in flu cases, paired with a migrant surge, is straining the county’s health care resources. On Monday, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued an administrative stay, which temporarily pauses the expiration of the controversial Title 42 border restriction policy.
