Ukraine War Live Updates: Zelenskyy's Visit to Washington Hailed a Historic Success; Kyiv's Energy Situation Remains Dire

Read full article on original website
Related
Drone hits bomber base inside Russia as Putin's forces bombard Ukrainian cities
KYIV, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Moscow said on Monday its forces had shot down a Ukrainian drone close to a long-range bomber base deep inside Russia, while Ukraine said the Russians had unleashed heavy artillery barrages on its cities in the past 24 hours.
Three killed in ‘Ukrainian drone attack’ on air base deep inside Russia, Moscow says
Three servicemen have been killed as a Ukrainian drone was shot down at an air base deep into Russian soil, Moscow has said.It marks the second attack on Engels air base in a matter of weeks, a key facility situated some 300 miles from Russia’s border with Ukraine and a further 100 miles from the current frontline in the Donbas region. Three technical staff died “as a result of the fall of the wreckage of the drone” as it was shot down in the early hours of Boxing Day, Russia’s defence ministry claimed.Despite some unverified claims to the contrary, Moscow...
Russian Strike Kills at Least 10 and Wounds 55 in Kherson, Ukraine on Christmas Eve
Russian shells pummeled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 55 in the city that Moscow’s troops were forced to abandon last month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, just back from his quick trip to Washington, posted photos of the wreckage on...
San Diego Union-Tribune
Haim Drukman, leader of Israeli settler movement, dies at 90
Haim Drukman, a prominent rabbi who was one of the founders of Israel's settlement movement, has died
Biden, First Lady Thank Service Members Around the World
President Joe Biden celebrated a quiet Christmas with his family at the White House and spoke with service members stationed around the world. “They’re away from their families to protect us," Biden said in a tweet. "And they have the thanks of a grateful, indebted president.”. The White House...
Here's How the $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill Will Impact Native Americans
Access to health care for Native Americans and Alaska Natives will be bolstered with funding included in a massive government spending bill awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature. The U.S. House passed the measure Friday, avoiding a government shutdown and providing more certainty for a federal agency that delivers health...
TikTok Banned on Government Devices Under Spending Bill Passed by Congress
Congress passed a large spending package that includes a bill banning TikTok from being used on government devices. The package also includes new filing fees for mergers to raise money for the antitrust agencies and a bill requiring online platforms to deter counterfeits by vetting sellers. Congress failed to pass...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0