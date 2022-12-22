Effective: 2022-12-26 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED TODAY A fast-moving system will cross the area today bringing an initial period of light snow from the morning into the early afternoon and a second period of light snow this evening. Accumulations are forecast to range from one half inch to around one inch. The highest totals are expected over Southeast Indiana, Southwest Ohio and North Central Kentucky. This may result in slick road conditions. Motorists are advised to check the latest weather and road conditions before heading out today.

BOONE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO