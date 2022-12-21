ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

POPSUGAR

Why Are More Couples Choosing the DINK Lifestyle?

In the United States, a growing number of couples live a DINK lifestyle instead of the historically traditional family structure that includes having children, at least according to data. The DINK lifestyle — aka "dual income, no kids" — is generally used to describe a family where neither adult in the partnership has children and both are working paying jobs.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
BuzzFeed

Asian Americans Are Sharing The Lessons They Learned From Their Parents That They Want To Pass On, And It's An Important Perspective

"From my maternal side, there's a heavy sense of filial piety, and from both sides, that previous generation sacrificed a lot for me to be here. Contextualizing our family history in the story of America makes me secure in my sense of self and allows me to empathize when I see patterns of xenophobia against other immigrant groups."
StaceyNHerrera

Couple attributes marriage happiness to "never stop dating your spouse"

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It’s a little-known fact that marriage success doesn’t just happen because you’ve said your “I do’s.” The truth is that couples must put effort into keeping the spark alive in their relationship long after the honeymoon ends.
Carmen Micsa

Buddhist monk Matthieu Ricard's advice on cultivating happiness

Finding the right type of happiness is within our reach. “One does not become happy overnight, but with patient labor, day after day. Happiness is constructed, and that requires effort and time. In order to become happy, we have to learn how to change ourselves.” Luca and Francesco Cavalli-Sforza.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: How To Tell When The Healing From Narcissistic Abuse Has Begun

From the outside looking in, someone who has never gone through narcissistic abuse would assume that leaving is the most challenging part. The truth is that the hardest part comes after you leave the narcissist. Staying away for good is one battle in itself. The other is accepting what happened while simultaneously dealing with the trauma that can surface days, weeks, or years later.

