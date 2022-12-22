Read full article on original website
neusenews.com
Event: Kinston High School 1972 Class Scholarship
Kinston High School Class of 1972 Scholarship “Vikings Helping Vikings”. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 recently held their 50th Class Reunion. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 started a scholarship to commemorate their 50th Class Reunion. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 Scholarship’s goal is...
neusenews.com
Mike Parker: Snow Hill knows how to do a parade right
On a December 3rd that mixed threats of rain with actual rain, participants and onlookers determined in their hearts that no matter the weather, the Snow Hill Christmas Parade must go on. Parade participants lined up, and a little after 2 p.m., the first group stepped out to begin the 2.5-mile parade route.
WITN
Police investigating “suspicious death” in Eastern Carolina community
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east are investigating the death of a man on Christmas Day. When officers arrived to to 2200 block of Riley Road around 4:15 p.m., they found a Kinston man dead. At this time the cause of death of the 59-year-old is unknown. It...
cbs17
2 NC men break into home, stolen van found in Wayne County: sheriff
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested and are facing charges after Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they stole a van and broke into a home in La Grange. Deputies responded to a call Christmas Eve about larceny at a home on Alphonso Waters Road...
neusenews.com
Neuse News year in review: June
Neuse News delivers hyper-local news to the inbox of our readers every morning at 7:00 AM. Here is a look back on April’s most memorable articles. According to their Facebook page, Bill’s Grill & Bar is now open in La Grange. Number 2. UPDATE: Arrest made in Herritage...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County land transfers
The following land transfers were filed with the Lenoir County Register of Deeds:. 11/07, Connie Lofton to Cody Kincaid, Falling Creek township, lot three, section one, Kelly Square subdivision. 11/07, Adams Homes AEC, LLC to Lori Zamory, 102 Amanda Dawn Circle, lot 35, section three, Sutton acres. 11/07, Elizabeth Hartford...
Kinston police investigating suspicious death
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police say they are investigating a suspicious death that happened on Christmas. Police responded to the 2200 block of Riley Road at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a person who was dead. Officers found a 59-year-old man, who was not named, who was dead. Officials say the cause […]
Parole Absconder arrested in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A parole absconder was arrested in New Bern on Thursday. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rodney Gaskill, 60, at the Craven County Senior Center on George Street in New Bern. Officials said he was paroled from prison on Aug. 23 for exploiting an elder/disabled adult. He failed to report […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Hubert family needs our prayers and support after Lejeune Marine's death
HUBERT - The Department of Defense has released the name of the Marine who passed away in Iraq on Dec. 19, 2022. Staff Sgt. Samuel D. Lecce, 32, of Rudolph Lane in Hubert died Dec. 19, 2022, as the result of a non-combat-related incident in Iraq. This incident is under investigation. Lecce was a Marine Raider scout sniper supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
WITN
Arrests made after home break-in and van stolen
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested two men in relation to a home break-in and stolen van. Joshua Waters and David Ross have been arrested after stealing a van and breaking into an Alphonso Waters Road home, according to Lenoir County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies say “thanks to the...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County restaurant inspections
The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. No certified Food Protection manager employed. Bottom floor of Frigidaire Freezer is not sealed. Woodington Middle School Cafeteria. 4939 Hwy 258 South, Kinston. Date: 11/28. Score: 99. Observations:. Paint peeling on walls and around windows, including dish machine...
wchsnetwork.com
Former Charleston attorney, murdered in North Carolina, remembered by friends
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friends of former Charleston attorney Patrick White remember his smile and inquisitive nature. White, 42, a native of Beckley, was shot and killed in his law office earlier this week in Goldsboro, North Carolina. He was doing a mediation Monday when a client pulled a gun.
WNCT
Greenville family looking for missing son, asking community for help
One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. Greenville family looking for missing son, asking …. One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. BBB offers tips for successful store returns after...
Checks aid Clinton City Schools
It was an exciting day recently at Sunset Avenue School as multiple organization all gathered to present different checks to support Clinton C
2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
newbernnow.com
New Bern Resident Joan Smith Celebrates 107 Birthday
Longtime New Bern resident Joan Smith celebrated her 107 Birthday on December 20. She was born in 1915. Penny Sullivan described Centenarian Joan Smith’s Birthday party as “a gala affair held at Brookdale Senior Living on Glenburnie Road. The party started with the surprise arrival of Lewis and Clark. Von Lewis and Abbey Clark entertained the gathered guests, which included a large number of bridge players from Fairfield Harbour, where Joan had until recently played much bridge. Also present were friends from First Presbyterian Church, who had arranged for Lewis and Clark and for Channel 12 to cover the festivities. After Lewis and Clark left and the cake had been finished off, Joan joined her friends (three tables worth) playing bridge, at which she is still very sharp. Brookdale provided refreshments and many balloons. Everyone agreed that it was a successful party. Joan, in addition to being an excellent bridge player, still knits and sews for the Hospital Auxiliary. Everyone who knows Joan loves her. We are all looking forward to celebrating her 108th next year.”
wcti12.com
One shot and another injured after shots fired in Deep Run
DEEP RUN, Lenoir County — A shooting left one man with life-threatening injuries and with a condition of critical in Deep Run Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Law enforcement said it happened around noon and they responded to two reports of men shot in Deep Run. They found that four...
Duplin County organizations lending helping hand during holidays
KENANSVILLE, NC (WNCT) — During the holidays, it can be a difficult time to make ends meet. The Duplin County Health Department and Duplin Christian Ministries Outreach are teaming up to help people before Christmas by giving away items they may need. These organizations are helping grant Christmas wishes this year with food boxes and […]
WITN
Rocky Mount Police investigate homicide, make arrest
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police make an arrest in a homicide investigation. Police say on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Edgecombe Street to a shooting with an injury. They found 34-year-old Rico Battle unresponsive. Officers began life-saving measures,...
WITN
Juvenile suspect identified in Craven County breaking and entering case.
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified a suspect in a breaking and entering case from Thursday morning. Deputies say this happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Express Tobacco & Vape on N.C. 55 East Highway in New Bern. The Sheriff’s Office...
