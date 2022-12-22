Man hospitalized, cited after Girard police chase

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH (WKBN) – One person is in the hospital after Girard police said the suspect led officers on a chase that ended in a crash Thursday morning.

Spencer McCrory was cited for speed, failure to comply, operation without reasonable control, OVI and not wearing a seatbelt.

The chase began in Girard but ended in Liberty Township near the corner of Shannon Road and Tibbetts Wick Road. The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m.

Girard police said the chase began on Shannon Road when the vehicle accelerated up to 90 mph past Stull Road.

The driver lost control of the vehicle when the chase reached Tibbetts Wick in Liberty Township. Police said the car struck an embankment and flipped serval times and went into a ditch.

Police removed the driver from the car at gunpoint. When McCrory exited the vehicle, police said that his speech was slurred and he had bloodshot eyes. Officers said that he had shoulder pains and cuts on his head. Police said he admitted to drinking alcoholic beverages.

Officers said McCrory also was involved in an assault at a Liberty bar a short time before the chase. No charges for the incident have been released.

