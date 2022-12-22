Read full article on original website
Saying goodbye to another NJ Shore favorite after 33 years
When my kids were young, a perfect summer family night would involve some kind of beach activity during the day and then a trip to the Avon Pavilion for dinner. And sometimes over the years, my husband and I enjoyed a leisurely stroll on the boardwalk there, just the two of us, and then capped off the evening with a great meal at the Avon Pavilion.
The Oldest Operating Lighthouse In New Jersey Is One Of The Oldest In The Country
I always knew that New Jersey was home to a bunch of lighthouses, but I didn't know that it's also home to the oldest continually operating lighthouse in the entire country!. This past week I had a day off and decided to do something I haven't done since moving to Ocean County but have been told to do countless times.
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
Looking for work? New Jersey is the 4th best state to get a job
There are so many people out of work across the country, it's good to know that you can get a job in New Jersey much easier than in most other states. With the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub today released updated data on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most. If you scroll down, and farther down, and even farther down than that you'll see that New Jersey comes in at 48 making us the 4th best state to get a job in.
Charlie Puth translates New Jersey slang — do you know these phrases?
Outsiders, listen up. We in New Jersey have our own language. You may recognize the words we’re saying but they could have a different meaning in the Garden State. Recording artist Charlie Puth sat down with Bustle to break down the lexicon of the Garden State. Do you know the meanings of these NJ phrases?
New Jersey Must-Try Hot Dog Spots
New Jersey is a hot dog paradise. With a history of more than a century of family-owned hot dog joints, there is a wide variety of famous and not-so-popular options. The most popular style of hot dog is the Texas wiener. This dog is topped with peppers and onions. It's also often served with french fries. If you want something a bit different, try a Ripper. A ripper is a pork and beef hot dog. They are deep-fried, and the skins rip when they're cooked. Below are your staff picks for the Best of NJ Hot Dogs.
This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter
Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
Hey, slackers: Experts say these are the 10 laziest towns in NJ
A website has released a list of the top ten laziest cities in New Jersey and depending on which end of the state you live in, you, apparently, either work really hard or not at all. That's because eight of the ten laziest places in the Garden State are in...
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New Jersey
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. New Jersey carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Gloucester County, keep reading to learn more.
5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe
The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
These NJ spots have the best breakfast in the state according to Food & Wine
I’m pretty sure I can speak for all of New Jersey when I say breakfast is our favorite meal and if you don’t agree, then you haven’t been to a good Jersey diner. But isn’t Jersey full of good diners? Yes! Which is why it’s so hard to choose where to get breakfast from.
‘Best chicken sandwich in NJ’ is made at this Atlantic City shop
The White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City has been on the top of many lists when ranking the very best sandwiches in the state of New Jersey. Its Italian sub (White House special to the locals) was recently named the best sandwich in the state, by the travel website farandwide.com.
This is where New Jersey ranks among states ‘likely to drive drunk’
Well, this is some sobering news. Over 11 thousand people die every year from drunk driving accidents. There is nothing more selfish than drinking and getting behind the wheel. Where does New Jersey fall on the list of states for the likelihood to drive drunk?. We should be proud of...
New Jersey residents advised to destroy spotted lanternfly egg masses this winter
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.
This Amazing Town Is Actually The Oldest In New Jersey
We have so much amazing history here in New Jersey and every once in a while it’s nice to step back and appreciate the great things around us, like the oldest town in all of the Garden State. Do you know which New Jersey town is the oldest? There...
Fantastic Historic Inn and Tavern in New Jersey Was First Constructed 226 Years Ago
We love to find restaurants here in New Jersey that not only have great food, but that added extra atmosphere and something extra that makes it special and a unique experience for you at home. This is definitely the case with this gem that we stumbled across and it's right here in the historic Garden State.
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
This adorable town is NJ’s ‘Destination of the Year’ in 2023
An absolutely adorable New Jersey town has just been named the 2023 NJ Destination of the Year, according to Jersey's Best. When I saw this article online I giggled because just over the weekend, my husband and I drove through Lambertville over the New Hope Bridge, on the way to Peddler's Village in Lahaska, PA, and I commented how we have to stop in Lambertville one of these days instead of always driving through because it's so darn cute, especially during the holidays.
Southern New Jersey Fishing Report- December 22, 2022
It always saddens me with the final South Jersey report of the season as you know that our fishing has basically come to a close. It’s time to bear the next few months of winter and hopefully Jack Frost is in a pleasant mood this year. The saving grace is the numerous fishing and boating shows that pop from January to March, so our angling heartbeat stays alive. Even with the icy decks, cold winds, and nasty conditions there are still some fishing opportunities within the next week and through January. Offshore sea bass fishing is going strong right now as a good population of “humpheads” have moved down to our deep water wrecks. Headboats from Point Pleasant to Cape May caught easy limits over the past few days. The season closes New Year’s Eve, so try to book your boat. Togging should remain strong through the better part of January, but the sea conditions will determine the ability of anglers to access it.
