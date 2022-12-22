ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

Saying goodbye to another NJ Shore favorite after 33 years

When my kids were young, a perfect summer family night would involve some kind of beach activity during the day and then a trip to the Avon Pavilion for dinner. And sometimes over the years, my husband and I enjoyed a leisurely stroll on the boardwalk there, just the two of us, and then capped off the evening with a great meal at the Avon Pavilion.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rock 104.1

Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In

There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Looking for work? New Jersey is the 4th best state to get a job

There are so many people out of work across the country, it's good to know that you can get a job in New Jersey much easier than in most other states. With the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub today released updated data on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most. If you scroll down, and farther down, and even farther down than that you'll see that New Jersey comes in at 48 making us the 4th best state to get a job in.
GEORGIA STATE
PhillyBite

New Jersey Must-Try Hot Dog Spots

New Jersey is a hot dog paradise. With a history of more than a century of family-owned hot dog joints, there is a wide variety of famous and not-so-popular options. The most popular style of hot dog is the Texas wiener. This dog is topped with peppers and onions. It's also often served with french fries. If you want something a bit different, try a Ripper. A ripper is a pork and beef hot dog. They are deep-fried, and the skins rip when they're cooked. Below are your staff picks for the Best of NJ Hot Dogs.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
EDGEWATER, NJ
wobm.com

5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe

The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

This adorable town is NJ’s ‘Destination of the Year’ in 2023

An absolutely adorable New Jersey town has just been named the 2023 NJ Destination of the Year, according to Jersey's Best. When I saw this article online I giggled because just over the weekend, my husband and I drove through Lambertville over the New Hope Bridge, on the way to Peddler's Village in Lahaska, PA, and I commented how we have to stop in Lambertville one of these days instead of always driving through because it's so darn cute, especially during the holidays.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
onthewater.com

Southern New Jersey Fishing Report- December 22, 2022

It always saddens me with the final South Jersey report of the season as you know that our fishing has basically come to a close. It’s time to bear the next few months of winter and hopefully Jack Frost is in a pleasant mood this year. The saving grace is the numerous fishing and boating shows that pop from January to March, so our angling heartbeat stays alive. Even with the icy decks, cold winds, and nasty conditions there are still some fishing opportunities within the next week and through January. Offshore sea bass fishing is going strong right now as a good population of “humpheads” have moved down to our deep water wrecks. Headboats from Point Pleasant to Cape May caught easy limits over the past few days. The season closes New Year’s Eve, so try to book your boat. Togging should remain strong through the better part of January, but the sea conditions will determine the ability of anglers to access it.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy