Snowfall Totals In Western New York
The Blizzard that many in Western New York are calling the worst snowstorm in the history of the area has brought hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow into town. Almost the entire American midwest and northeast have been hit hard by the winter weather that started on Friday, December 23, 2022. The weather truly left its mark on the Buffalo area with strong winds, whiteout conditions, below-freezing temperatures, and sub-zero windchill which knocked out power to thousands around the area and left the entire region paralyzed.
'Snow angel' takes in stranded travelers during Buffalo blizzard
One woman took seven stranded travelers into her East Amherst business to keep them safe and out of the snow.
How Is A Blizzard Different Than A Lake Effect Snowstorm In Buffalo?
Back in mid-November, Buffalo got hit with a lake effect snowstorm. Now, we're getting hit by a blizzard. Have you ever wondered what the difference is? Yeah, me too. Let's take a look at the types of winter storms Buffalo and Western New York experience and how they differ, if at all.
‘This is absolutely going to take days:’ Brown says some streets plowed
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the Buffalo blizzard lasted for multiple days across Western New York and particularly the City of Buffalo, Mayor Byron Brown said Sunday that the recovery effort is going to take multiple days. Brown said during an appearance on WBEN on Sunday that plowing has been done on multiple main roads […]
Tonawanda Golf Dome Collapsed During New York Blizzard
The blizzard that swept through Western New York has brought down another golf dome. On Friday, a video was posted on Social media of the Golf Dome on Wehrle Drive in Williamsville. The blizzard like winds have now died down and Western New York is now turning to clean-up mode....
7 people have been found dead in Buffalo after severe winter storm
For the first time in the Buffalo Fire Department's history, they could not respond to any calls because of the conditions.
South Korean Tourists Stuck In Snow Make An Interesting Blizzard For WNY Couple
There's been a lot of depressing and sad news this weekend due to the blizzard in Buffalo, but this story is heart warming! A tour bus carrying 10 tourists, most from South Korea, who were headed to Niagara Falls, ended up getting stuck in snow during the blizzard. Imagine being from a different country, coming to see Niagara Falls, but instead, seeing snow, ice, and whiteout conditions. As much as the tourists were surprised by the situation they found themselves in, a Williamsville couple was just as surprised by the unexpected house guests they were about to have. Alexander Campagna, a dentist, shared a photo of what became maybe the most interesting blizzard holiday dinner ever in WNY,
WGRZ TV
Scenes for WNY during blizzard 2022
A person clears snow from the sidewalk during a snowstorm on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. A battering winter storm has knocked out power to 1.7 million homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday that the the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed through Monday morning, some roads would be closed through Christmas day and almost every fire truck in Buffalo was stranded in the snow. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
Buffalo buried in record-setting lake effect snowfall
One of the worst blizzards in Buffalo's history left at least two people dead. Emergency crews couldn't reach them amid historic blizzard conditions.
Video: Second WNY golf dome collapses in storm
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New photos and videos show that a second golf dome in Western New York has collapsed as a result of this weekend’s blizzard. The Town of Tonawanda said Sunday night that the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome on Brompton Road in Tonawanda collapsed. The dome in Tonawanda is the second area golf […]
27 deaths from Buffalo blizzard, as more reported after Christmas
Poloncarz said that he has been in communication with the White House and Gov. Hochul about a federal disaster declaration.
erienewsnow.com
A Buffalo family who became stranded in blizzard conditions got to spend Christmas at firefighters' firehouse
When the blizzard first hit Buffalo, New York, a family of six packed up their bags and headed to a local hotel after they lost power at their home -- but they ended up celebrating Christmas somewhere a little more surprising. Demetrice and Danielle, along with their children Aayden, 8,...
Hochul: Almost every fire truck in Buffalo stuck in snow; storm might be ‘one of the worst in history’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At least two people are dead, several emergency vehicles are stranded and thousands are without power in what New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling one of the worst storms to hit Western New York in recent memory. The governor made the revelations following a...
newyorkupstate.com
Firetrucks stranded, airport closed, two fatalities: harrowing details emerge from storm in Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. -- In a news conference on Christmas Eve, Governor Kathy Hochul shared harrowing details about the storm pummeling Buffalo over the weekend. Around 11:00 a.m., Hochul announced that two people in the Buffalo area have died as a result of the extreme weather conditions. The storm -- which...
New York Restaurant Covered In Ice During Weekend Blizzard [VIDEO]
Gusty winds and high lake waves came together to cover one lakefront restaurant in ice. The water along Lake Erie swelled to almost record levels allowing the waves to come crashing over the barriers and with the flash freeze we got over the weekend, the water and cold won as one restaurant was turned into an ice palace.
Mega lake-effect blizzard may end up as Buffalo's worst ever
One month after a prolific lake-effect snow event brought Buffalo and surrounding areas to a standstill, yet another round will hit over the holiday weekend, and AccuWeather experts say the blizzard will be every bit as severe. The same powerful storm that brought blizzard conditions and severe cold to a...
chautauquatoday.com
Winter Storm Warning Continues as Lake Effect Band Moves into Chautauqua County
A band of heavy lake effect snow that pummeled the Buffalo area for the last two days began drifting south Saturday night and is now impacting northern Chautauqua County and southern Erie County. Meteorologist Tony Ansuini with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says snowfall rates as high as two to three inches per hour are occurring within the band, producing low visibilities...
WKBW-TV
Winter Storm WARNINGS replace Blizzard Warnings
Winter Storm Warning for Erie and Genesee Counties until 4am Monday. Strong winds with blowing snow and additional accumulations of 5"-10" south of Buffalo, 4-7" across No. Erie county, and 1-3" in Genesee county by tomorrow morning. Winter Storm Warning for Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties Now through 1am Monday...
wnypapers.com
National Grid battling blizzard, treacherous conditions as it works to restore service to affected customers in WNY
Field workers facing gale-force winds, whiteout conditions, impassable roads to reach extensive, ongoing storm damage. National Grid’s crews are facing extremely treacherous weather conditions as they work to safely clean up extensive debris, repair damage and restore power as the result of the ongoing, powerful blizzard that is expected to continue to pummel portions of Western New York through Sunday. The multi-day blizzard, which is being called a “once-in-a-generation storm,” is bringing whiteout conditions, damaging wind gusts approaching 80 mph, and additional power outages, particularly in areas off Lake Erie.
Insane Video Shows Major Flooding, Dangerous Winds Amid Intense Blizzard in Buffalo: WATCH
The last couple of days has been intense for much of the United States. But this blizzard in Buffalo yesterday might take the cake. Winter weather came in and slammed the US in many states. Snow and ice cover the ground in what feels like most of the country. You...
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
