Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Jim Cramer Strikes Again: Litecoin (LTC) up 5% After Analyst Called Holders Idiots
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Billionaire Mark Cuban Says He Wants to Buy Bitcoin at Much Lower Prices
On an upcoming episode of comedian Bill Maher's podcast, "Club Random," Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban expressed his interest in purchasing more Bitcoin. That said, he commented that he wanted the largest cryptocurrency to ”go down a lot further" before investing more, Fortune reports. The episode is set to be released Monday.
u.today
Bitcoin Likely Targeting $13,900 - $11,400, Senior Market Analyst Believes
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Most of Staked Ethereum (ETH) Handled By Only 4 Providers
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 642% as Millions of SHIB Get Wiped Out
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Is XRPL Decentralized? Analyst Shares Critical Take
Analyst Justin Bons, a cryptocurrency veteran and head of the oldest European blockchain fund Cyber Capital, explains why decentralization narratives do not work for XRP Ledger. Ripple is centralized, PoA cannot be trustless. Mr. Bons has taken to Twitter to share that XRP Ledger blockchain is not permissionless, as it...
u.today
Ripple Reported to Be Building National Stablecoin for Republic of Palau
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Fortune
Return-to-office occupancy rates are bound to hit a ceiling—2023 could be the year
The return-to-office reckoning isn’t over just yet. Anyone would be forgiven for believing the week after Thanksgiving would be a slow period in workplaces as most employees are attempting to wind things down during the even slower march to the new year. So it’s surprising, upon first glance, to see that office occupancy rates hit 49% the week of Dec. 5, according to Kastle Systems. That was among the highest it’s been since the pandemic sent the majority of Americans home in March 2020.
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forming Reversal Pattern Ahead of New Year
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for December 24
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRP's Local Uptrend Is in Danger as It Reaches $0.35
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
200 Million SHIB Destroyed Last Week, Burn Rate Jumps Since Sunday
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 24
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Uniswap and Partnership with MoonPay: What Is Downside of This Collaboration?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
SHIB's Metaverse Issues Call to Action to Community, Here's What It Is
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
BNB Chain Now Hosts Native FRAX, Here's How
One of the largest decentralized stablecoins, FRAX by Frax Finance, makes it to BNB Chain, a mainstream EVM-compatible blockchain. New liquidity solution Thena announces THE rewards program for FRAX pool investors. FRAX stablecoin by Frax Finance comes to BNB Chain. According to a statement made by the Thena (THE) protocol...
u.today
Nansen CEO Mocks Cardano Bros as ADA Underperforms SHIB
Alex Svanevik, founder and CEO of blockchain analytics platform Nansen, recently took to Twitter with a pointed jab aimed at Cardano’s native cryptocurrency. He tweeted the following: "Cardano bros never thanked me for this." The “this” Svanevik was referring to was a prediction that he had made back in...
u.today
Guggenheim's Scott Minerd Passes Away Aged 63
In his last interviews, Scott Minerd predicted that $8,000 would be a bottom for Bitcoin's (BTC) price in this cycle and called for a better regulation of crypto. According to an official statement made by Guggenheim Partners, a global advisory and asset management heavyweight, its CIO and managing partner Scott Minerd suddenly died aged 63 on Wednesday, Dec. 21. He suffered a heart attack during his regular workout.
u.today
'Maybe I Was Wrong About Cardano' Cybercapital CIO Admits After Saying It Lagged Behind
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Calls XRP “The Most Useless Pump-and-Dump Scheme”
A heated debate has erupted between self-proclaimed Bitcoin creator Craig Wright and Ripple CTO David Schwartz. The two argued about the legitimacy of XRP, a cryptocurrency linked to blockchain company Ripple Labs. The exchange began when Schwartz criticized Wright’s take on Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. The self-proclaimed Satoshi then fired back...
Comments / 0