ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
South Bend Tribune

High school basketball: Area power rankings at Christmas break

The boys high school basketball season has reached Christmas break and the holiday tournament portion of the year after cold weather affected last week's local games. Penn and NorthWood's matchups in the Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic, as well as Marian's and South Bend Saint Joe's matchups in the Homestead Tournament headline this weekend's slate of games. ...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy