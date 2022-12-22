ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

North Carolina Health News

Federal settlement ensures NC Medicaid beneficiaries won’t lose coverage improperly

One of the traditional problems with Medicaid is that many beneficiaries cycle on and off of the program frequently as their income changes. Medicaid – paid for by both the state and federal governments – primarily serves low-income children, some of their parents, people with disabilities and older folks who are very low-income. The parents of those children, for example, might get seasonal work which puts them over the income limits for the program. When they lose those jobs, their children are again eligible, meaning that those parents and children ping pong on and off the public insurance program.
North Carolina Health News

Both public and private agencies work to provide resources to support communities in the wake of climate change

One gift North Carolinians can be thankful for this holiday season is that the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season was a quiet one. This is not an insignificant gift when you consider how many residents are still recovering from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, which struck the state in 2016 and 2018 respectively, not to mention 2019’s Dorian and 2020’s Isaias.
North Carolina Health News

In rural America, deadly costs of opioids outweigh the dollars tagged to address them

Tim Buck knows by heart how many people died from drug overdoses in his North Carolina county last year: 10. The year before it was 12 — an all-time high. Those losses reverberate deeply in rural Pamlico County, a tightknit community of 12,000 on the state’s eastern shore. Over the past decade, it’s had the highest rate of opioid overdose deaths in North Carolina.
North Carolina Health News

Study finds Medicaid managed care transition still impacted by poor communication, patient confusion and administrative burden

When North Carolina swapped its Medicaid system from a program run by the state to a program run and managed by five insurance companies, researchers at the Urban Institute — a D.C.-based think tank — took note. Among other policies, the organization’s researchers took a look at how transitions to Medicaid managed care impact patients nationwide.
North Carolina Health News

It’s open enrollment season. Here’s what you need to know.

It’s the time of year when millions of North Carolinians will pore through health insurance offerings trying to determine what will be the best coverage for them this coming year. Just under half of the state’s residents receive insurance from their employers, the state’s 710,000 Medicare recipients need to update their enrollment, and about a million people in the state don’t have access to health insurance at all.
North Carolina Health News

North Carolina Health News

Founded in November 2011 as a North Carolina nonprofit, NCHN is an independent news organization devoted to covering health care in the state.

