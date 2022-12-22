One of the traditional problems with Medicaid is that many beneficiaries cycle on and off of the program frequently as their income changes. Medicaid – paid for by both the state and federal governments – primarily serves low-income children, some of their parents, people with disabilities and older folks who are very low-income. The parents of those children, for example, might get seasonal work which puts them over the income limits for the program. When they lose those jobs, their children are again eligible, meaning that those parents and children ping pong on and off the public insurance program.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO