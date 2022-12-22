Read full article on original website
Federal settlement ensures NC Medicaid beneficiaries won’t lose coverage improperly
One of the traditional problems with Medicaid is that many beneficiaries cycle on and off of the program frequently as their income changes. Medicaid – paid for by both the state and federal governments – primarily serves low-income children, some of their parents, people with disabilities and older folks who are very low-income. The parents of those children, for example, might get seasonal work which puts them over the income limits for the program. When they lose those jobs, their children are again eligible, meaning that those parents and children ping pong on and off the public insurance program.
Both public and private agencies work to provide resources to support communities in the wake of climate change
One gift North Carolinians can be thankful for this holiday season is that the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season was a quiet one. This is not an insignificant gift when you consider how many residents are still recovering from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, which struck the state in 2016 and 2018 respectively, not to mention 2019’s Dorian and 2020’s Isaias.
Drug testing policies for pregnant patients vary dramatically from hospital to hospital, new study finds
In 2003, Congress enacted the Keeping Children and Families Safe Act. The new law was intended to strengthen programs that prevent child abuse and neglect, including improved training for child welfare workers and better connections between social service departments and community mental health agencies. Included in its 33 pages is...
In rural America, deadly costs of opioids outweigh the dollars tagged to address them
Tim Buck knows by heart how many people died from drug overdoses in his North Carolina county last year: 10. The year before it was 12 — an all-time high. Those losses reverberate deeply in rural Pamlico County, a tightknit community of 12,000 on the state’s eastern shore. Over the past decade, it’s had the highest rate of opioid overdose deaths in North Carolina.
Another NC legislative finally comes to a close with Medicaid expansion unrealized
North Carolina lawmakers were back in Raleigh on Tuesday for Senate and House sessions in which Republican leaders of each chamber used different strategies for conducting the day’s business. Phil Berger, the Republican from Eden who leads the state Senate, used a quick gavel for a so-called “skeletal session,”...
Here’s what you need to know about your birth control options
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer, accessing abortion across the nation became more challenging as dozens of state legislatures restricted the procedure — some enacting restrictions after as little as six weeks, when many women don’t yet realize they’re pregnant. In other states,...
Study finds Medicaid managed care transition still impacted by poor communication, patient confusion and administrative burden
When North Carolina swapped its Medicaid system from a program run by the state to a program run and managed by five insurance companies, researchers at the Urban Institute — a D.C.-based think tank — took note. Among other policies, the organization’s researchers took a look at how transitions to Medicaid managed care impact patients nationwide.
New lawsuit accuses DHHS of ‘warehousing’ NC children with disabilities in foster care
Disability Rights North Carolina and the North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP have joined forces to help children of color with disabilities in the state’s foster care program get more community- and home-based treatment instead of being “warehoused” in locked psychiatric facilities that can be dangerous.
A widow’s plea results in proposed tweaks to NC dental sedation rules
More than two years have passed since Hemant “Henry” Patel, a beloved and respected cardiologist, died in a New Hanover County hospital after a dental implant procedure spiraled out of his oral surgeon’s control. During what was pitched as a routine procedure which should have taken no...
It’s open enrollment season. Here’s what you need to know.
It’s the time of year when millions of North Carolinians will pore through health insurance offerings trying to determine what will be the best coverage for them this coming year. Just under half of the state’s residents receive insurance from their employers, the state’s 710,000 Medicare recipients need to update their enrollment, and about a million people in the state don’t have access to health insurance at all.
