Mt. Lebanon emergency management and public works teams are closely monitoring the weather this holiday weekend. Public works crews are scheduled to come in to work at 4 a.m. Friday, and will be called in earlier if police on patrol believe it is necessary. We are fully staffed for the weekend to clear the roads. However, please use caution if you have to be out during slippery conditions.

MOUNT LEBANON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO