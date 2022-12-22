ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

The Blizzard that many in Western New York are calling the worst snowstorm in the history of the area has brought hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow into town. Almost the entire American midwest and northeast have been hit hard by the winter weather that started on Friday, December 23, 2022. The weather truly left its mark on the Buffalo area with strong winds, whiteout conditions, below-freezing temperatures, and sub-zero windchill which knocked out power to thousands around the area and left the entire region paralyzed.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

South Korean Tourists Stuck In Snow Make An Interesting Blizzard For WNY Couple

There's been a lot of depressing and sad news this weekend due to the blizzard in Buffalo, but this story is heart warming! A tour bus carrying 10 tourists, most from South Korea, who were headed to Niagara Falls, ended up getting stuck in snow during the blizzard. Imagine being from a different country, coming to see Niagara Falls, but instead, seeing snow, ice, and whiteout conditions. As much as the tourists were surprised by the situation they found themselves in, a Williamsville couple was just as surprised by the unexpected house guests they were about to have. Alexander Campagna, a dentist, shared a photo of what became maybe the most interesting blizzard holiday dinner ever in WNY,
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Video: Second WNY golf dome collapses in storm

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New photos and videos show that a second golf dome in Western New York has collapsed as a result of this weekend’s blizzard. The Town of Tonawanda said Sunday night that the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome on Brompton Road in Tonawanda collapsed. The dome in Tonawanda is the second area golf […]
TONAWANDA, NY
KRMG

Golf dome in upstate New York suffers severe damage from blizzard

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A popular golf dome in upstate New York was ripped apart and collapsed Friday as gusty winds and blizzard conditions battered the area, authorities said. The Dome, formerly known as the Wehrle Golf Dome, took the brunt of the frigid weather that barreled into the Buffalo area, The Buffalo News reported.
BUFFALO, NY
AccuWeather

Mega lake-effect blizzard may end up as Buffalo's worst ever

One month after a prolific lake-effect snow event brought Buffalo and surrounding areas to a standstill, yet another round will hit over the holiday weekend, and AccuWeather experts say the blizzard will be every bit as severe. The same powerful storm that brought blizzard conditions and severe cold to a...
BUFFALO, NY
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Massive 20-foot storm seiche forecast to roll across Lake Erie

DETROIT - We’re used to big storms over the Great Lakes producing some big waves, but a phenomenon is forecast to happen in Lake Erie during this current storm that is going to look like a huge, rolling section of water. It’s called a seiche (pronounced say-sh) and it’s kind of like if you tipped a nearly-full bathtub of water and sent ripples rolling from one end to the other.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Winter Storm Warning Continues as Lake Effect Band Moves into Chautauqua County

A band of heavy lake effect snow that pummeled the Buffalo area for the last two days began drifting south Saturday night and is now impacting northern Chautauqua County and southern Erie County. Meteorologist Tony Ansuini with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says snowfall rates as high as two to three inches per hour are occurring within the band, producing low visibilities...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran.

