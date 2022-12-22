Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
1-day flash sale drops the price of this 70-inch TV to $400
Great TV deals are continuing over at Best Buy right now with a Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV for just $400, saving you $110 off the usual price of $510. If you’re looking for a huge TV for your living room or home cinema room, and you don’t want to spend a fortune, this is easily one of the best 70-inch TV deals at the moment. Available for today only, you’ll need to be quick if you don’t want to miss out on such a great price. Here’s a brief look at why it’s so appealing for so many people.
Tanisha Godfrey Is Riding High On ‘Chicken Salad’ Success
In August, the world was delighted and amused by a Cleveland woman whose video of herself munching down on a really good-looking chicken salad went viral.
Woman shares easy way to wrap gifts that don’t come in a box
With Christmas Day fast approaching, those of us who still have presents to wrap will likely struggle with gifts not in a perfect box shape. Well, fear no more because a TikTok has shared the simple way to wrap prezzies with unusual shapes which will definitely come in handy this festive season. Watch below:
intheknow.com
Mom comes up with genius hack to get kids to wear clothes they don’t like
This TikTok parent shared an ingenious hack for getting your kids to wear clothes they don’t want: Just put a Pokémon on it!. Katy-Robin Garton (@katyrobinbird) is a parent and TikToker whose kids are starting to get to the age where they have preferences about what they wear, which can make clothing shopping tricky.
petapixel.com
Creative Photo Series Imagines Dancers Performing Household Chores
A photographer’s creative series called Dancers at Home explores their grace and skill, even as they perform mundane domestic tasks. Eric Raeber tells PetaPixel that he was inspired by American dance photographer Lois Greenfield. “My daughter took ballet classes, and I had the opportunity to work first with student...
This Home Alone Lego set is going to be under so many Christmas trees this year
It’s a classic Christmas movie that, especially for those of us who grew up in the 90s, never gets old. But Home Alone is also something more than just a movie — it was the inspiration for a nearly 4,000-piece Lego set that recreates the McCallister family residence from the original film in painstaking detail, making this perhaps one of the most nostalgic toys likely to be found under Christmas trees this year.
The Dougherty Dozen's Holiday Shopping Haul Will Leave You Speechless
If you thought shopping for two or three kids was hard, imagine what it would be like Christmas shopping for 12! That’s the challenge Alicia and Joshua Dougherty took on in 2022. The couple has become widely known on TikTok for sharing what life is like for a family of 14 and how day-to-day tasks play out. Alicia recently gave viewers a glimpse into how the Dougherty Dozen holiday shops.
Bored Man Goes Ghost Hunting and It’s more Hilarious Than Haunting
Spooky doesn’t necessarily mean no fun!
BBC
Mum's laptop woe as Amazon box contains cornflakes
A mother said she was "flabbergasted" when she came to wrap a laptop she bought on Amazon and found the shipping box stuffed with two cartons of cereal. Lizzie Pattison, from Lichfield, Staffordshire, said she ordered the computer in October as a Christmas gift for her daughter. She had kept...
livingetc.com
Switchbot Curtain Rod 2 review: automated curtains without the hefty price tag
Ever seen a movie where the wealthy protagonist wakes up to a fully-automated home, with fresh coffee being brewed, an assistant giving them the rundown of their day, and the curtains automatically opening to reveal a beautiful day outside? Well, aside from the automatic good weather, this is precisely what Switchbot wants to offer with its suite of products.
Comments / 0