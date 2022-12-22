Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Makai Ashton-Langford had 21 points and seven rebounds, hitting a 3-pointer with 36 seconds left in overtime to clinch a win for Boston College over No. 21 Virginia Tech 70-65. Devin McGlockton added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles. They have won back-to-back games to snap a four-game losing streak. It was Boston College's first win over a ranked team since 2020. That makes it the first for second-year coach Earl Grant. Sean Pedulla and Justyn Mutts had 18 points apiece for Virginia Tech, which had won six in a row.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Maddy Westbeld scored 10 points in four minutes and No. 5 Notre Dame started the second half on a 17-0 spree en route to a 85-57 win over Western Michigan. The 10-1 Fighting Irish led 38-30 at the half, but scored on seven of their first eight possessions during the third quarter with a trio of 3-pointers. The Broncos missed their first nine shots from the field in the period and saw their three-game winning streak snapped. Westbeld scored a season-high 23 points and had eight rebounds.

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 25 points and dished out a career-best seven assists as No. 8 Virginia Tech captured an 86-66 road victory over High Point on Wednesday night. Kitley shot a season-high 78.5% from the floor, making 11-of-14 field goals, and had seven rebounds and four blocks for the Hokies. Taylor Soule added 24 points and Kayana Traylor chipped in 22 for Virginia Tech. It’s the first time in Hokies’ program history that three players have had more than 20 points in a single game. Claire Wyatt led High Point with 17 points.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Cleveland hit 3 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds, Caleb Mills and Cameron Corhen scored 18 points apiece and Florida State beat Notre Dame 73-72. Cleveland hit three free throws to open the second half and made a pair of 3-pointers just 44 seconds apart to make it 51-46 with 15:51 to play and Florida State led the rest of the way. JJ Starling, a 6-foot-4 freshman guard, made 7 of 11 from the field, 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and finished with 20 points and three steals for Notre Dame.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot scored 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting, RJ Davis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and North Carolina held on to beat Michigan 80-76 at the Jumpman Invitational. Caleb Love added 18 points, including four free throws in the closing seconds, for North Carolina. The Tar Heels have won four games in row. Kobe Bufkin led Michigan with 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Jett Howard made 6 of 12 from the field and finished with 17 points. The Wolverines used an 11-4 run to trim their deficit to 73-71 when Bufkin made a jumper with 1:23 to play. Davis answered with a runner off the glass 34 seconds later and Michigan got no closer.

ATLANTA (AP) — PJ Hall scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Clemson rolled to a 79-66 victory over Georgia Tech. Clemson (10-3, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won six of its last seven games since its 74-71 loss to then No. 25 Iowa at the Emerald Coast Classic on Nov. 25. Hall was 12 of 18 from the field, has scored 20-plus points in four of his last six games and collected his fourth career double-double. Brevin Galloway, Hunter Tyson and Chase Hunter added 14 points apiece for Clemson. Miles Kelly scored 17 points for Georgia Tech (7-5, 0-2).

UNDATED (AP) — Deion Sanders was the star attraction in this year’s class of new Black coaches at major college programs. But the Colorado coach was one of just three Black candidates hired by Football Bowl Subdivision schools in the recently completed cycle for the 2023 season. There will be 14 Black coaches at 133 FBS teams next season unless there are additional changes. That's roughly 10.5% of all coaches and a drop from 15 at the start of this season. The other new Black coaches are Ryan Walters at Purdue and Kenni Burns at Kent State.

UNDATED (AP) — The early signing period for college football has begun. Alabama has signed what is generally regarded as the top class of recruits again. This is the second signing class since the NCAA lifted a ban on college athletes being compensated for the use of their names, images and likenesses. Coaches continue to sound alarms about a lack of regulations. But they also say NIL opportunities have become a regular part of the recruiting conversations with prospects.