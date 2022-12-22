Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Trey Kaufman-Renn scored a season-best 24 to lead No. 1 Purdue past New Orleans 74-53 on Wednesday night. Kaufman-Renn, a 6-foot-9 redshirt freshman whose previous high was 13 points, hit 8 of 10 shots and 8 of 10 free throws for the Boilermakers. The only other Boilermaker in double figures was Mason Gillis with 11 points. The Boilermakers played without 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey, who was sidelined by illness. Edey is averaging team highs of 22.6 points and 13.9 rebounds. Caleb Furst started in Edey’s place at center. Jordan Johnson scored 17 points to lead the Privateers.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jaz Shelley scored 24 points, hitting two of Nebraska’s three 3-pointers in the third overtime, and the Cornhuskers handed No. 20 Kansas its first loss of the season 85-79. Shelley’s first 3 opened the scoring in the third overtime for a 73-70 lead and after Ioanna Chatzileonti scored the first five Kansas points, Shelley hit again to make it 78-75. Alexis Markowski had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Cornhuskers (10-3) and Sam Haiby scored 12 points. Nebraska lost starter Allison Weidner to a leg injury when she crashed into a court-side television camera early in the fourth quarter. Zakiyah Franklin finished with a career-high 27 points in 54 minutes for Kansas (10-1). Taiyanna Jackson had 18 points and a career-high 21 rebounds.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 27 points, Taylor Mikesell added 25 and No. 3 Ohio State remained undefeated with an 84-67 victory over 16th-ranked Oregon to win the San Diego Invitational. Ohio State is 13-0 for its best start since 2011-2012, when the Buckeyes won their first 15 games. Oregon was led by forward Grace VanSlooten, who scored 29 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Freshman teammate Te-Hina Paopao added 17. The Buckeyes took control with a 29-14 second quarter and their largest lead was 20 with less than six minutes left in the third. But the Ducks chipped away, narrowing it to 59-49 at the end of the period.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kinyon Hodges scored 22 points, Caleb Donaldson added 16 and Eastern Illinois used red-hot shooting in the second half to upset cold-shooting Iowa 92-83. It was the fourth Power Five win for the Panthers. It was also their second win, and first in 35 years, over a Big Ten team. The start of the game was moved up 4 1/2 hours due to the weather forecast, then Iowa broke out to an 18-4 lead and led 45-37 at the half. Hodges had three straight dunks in 68 seconds to break a 55-55 tie midway through the second half as Eastern Illinois took control. A Donaldson layup had the Panthers up 75-65 with 5:26 to play and his jumper made it 82-68 with 2:50 to go. Filip Rebraca scored 24 points for Iowa.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot scored 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting, RJ Davis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and North Carolina held on to beat Michigan 80-76 at the Jumpman Invitational. Caleb Love added 18 points, including four free throws in the closing seconds, for North Carolina. The Tar Heels have won four games in row. Kobe Bufkin led Michigan with 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Jett Howard made 6 of 12 from the field and finished with 17 points. The Wolverines used an 11-4 run to trim their deficit to 73-71 when Bufkin made a jumper with 1:23 to play. Davis answered with a runner off the glass 34 seconds later and Michigan got no closer.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joey Hauser scored 16 points, Jaden Akins added 15 and Michigan State pulled away in the second half for a 67-54 win over Oakland for the Spartans’ third straight win. Hauser made 4 of 5 3-point attempts and Hauser added three more from the arc as did Tyson Walker, who finished with 13 points. Mady Sissoko had a career-high 12 rebounds to go with nine points. The Spartans hot 49% including 10 of 22 on 3-pointers for 45%. Keaton Hervey led Oakland with 16 points and eight rebounds, Trey Townsend added 14 points and Blake Lampman 11.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brice Sensabaugh scored 19 points to lead five in double figures and Ohio State cruised to a 95-61 victory over Maine. Ohio State (8-3), which fell out of the AP Top 25 poll following its 89-84 overtime loss to North Carolina, shot 69% (20 of 29) from the field in the second half and 61% (41 of 67) overall against Maine. Sensabaugh, a 6-foot-6 freshman who leads the Buckeyes in scoring, made 8 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers and was three points shy of matching his career best. Kellen Tynes scored 19 points for Maine (6-6).

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — No. 18 Indiana has lost starting guard Xavier Johnson indefinitely following surgery on his injured foot. The fifth-year senior got hurt during Saturday’s 84-62 loss at No. 8 Kansas. Team officials issued a statement saying they remain hopeful he will return later this season. Johnson ranks second on the team in scoring at 9.9 points per game. He leads the Hoosiers with 54 assists and 13 steals. Johnson did not play in Tuesday night's victory over Elon. Indiana is scheduled to return to action Friday against Kennesaw State.