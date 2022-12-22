Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Baylor coach Dave Aranda will call the defensive plays in a frigid Armed Forces Bowl against Air Force. Aranda hasn't been in charge of the defense since helping LSU win the national championship three years ago. He fired defensive coordinator Ron Roberts at the end of this year's 6-6 season. Air Force runs the triple-option offense that features running back Brad Roberts. He set a school record with 1,612 yards rushing in the regular season. It's the first meeting between the Bears and Falcons since 1977.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Emanuel Miller had 21 points and seven rebounds and No. 20 TCU beat Utah 75-71 on Wednesday night at the Utah Jazz’s Vivint Arena. Mike Miles added 18 points for the Horned Frogs (10-1), and center Eddie Lampkin had 10 rebounds in his return from a back injury. Gabe Madsen made seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points — both career highs — for Utah (9-4). Marco Anthony added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Branden Carlson had 14 points and eight rebounds. The Utes have lost two in a row.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Freshman Arterio Morris scored a season-best 25 points in just 18 minutes and No. 7 Texas beat Louisiana-Lafayette 100-72 on Wednesday night for its third straight win without suspended coach Chris Beard. The Longhorns improved to 10-1. Morris, a reserve whose previous best was 11 points, connected with 9 of 11 shots and made five 3-point baskets against Louisiana-Lafayette. Texas converted 12 of 22 3-pointers. Jordan Brown, a 6-foot-11 forward, led Louisiana-Lafayette with 20 points. The Ragin’ Cajuns fell to 10-2.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Madi Williams had a double-double, Taylor Robertson added 18 points on six 3-pointers, and No. 23 Oklahoma defeated Florida 95-79 in the women’s game of the Jumpman Invitational. Robertson made 6-of-7 3-pointers and matched her own Big 12 record of 53 consecutive games with a 3-pointer. Williams had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Sooners, who have won seven in a row. Skylar Vann had 15 points and Nevaeh Tot scored 12. Florida’s Kirsten Deans made a career-high seven 3-pointers, scored 28 points and had nine assists. Ra Shaya Kyle had 16 points and 13 rebounds for her second consecutive double-double, the fifth in her career.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jaz Shelley scored 24 points, hitting two of Nebraska’s three 3-pointers in the third overtime, and the Cornhuskers handed No. 20 Kansas its first loss of the season 85-79. Shelley’s first 3 opened the scoring in the third overtime for a 73-70 lead and after Ioanna Chatzileonti scored the first five Kansas points, Shelley hit again to make it 78-75. Alexis Markowski had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Cornhuskers (10-3) and Sam Haiby scored 12 points. Nebraska lost starter Allison Weidner to a leg injury when she crashed into a court-side television camera early in the fourth quarter. Zakiyah Franklin finished with a career-high 27 points in 54 minutes for Kansas (10-1). Taiyanna Jackson had 18 points and a career-high 21 rebounds.

UNDATED (AP) — Caitlin Bickle scored 17 points, Sarah Andrews missed a triple-double by one point and No. 24 Baylor pulled away from Long Beach State for a 73-52 win. Andrews had career highs of 14 assists and 12 rebounds to go with nine points on 2-of-11 shooting. Je’Mee Asberry and Bella Fontleroy both had 11 points for the Bears. Tori Harris scored 14 points for the Beach. Despite a 10-0 Baylor run after Long Beach scored the opening basket, the Beach only trailed 20-16 at the end of the first quarter. But the Bears, who were 8 of 9, including 3 of 3 on 3-pointers, were up 43-32 at the half.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Nae’Qwan Tomlin scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Keyontae Johnson added 16 points and seven rebounds and Kansas State held off Radford 73-65 for its fifth straight win. Tomlin scored six points during an 11-0 run as Kansas State took the first double-digit lead of the game at 45-35 with 14:22 remaining. Johnson’s highlight was an alley-oop dunk, off Markquis Nowell’s lob from midcourt, to made it 69-52. Kansas State was ahead by 17 points with 4:04 left before Radford scored 13 of the next 15 to get within 71-65. Johnson sealed it with two free throws at 20.4. Nowell finished with 10 points and 11 assists and Desi Sills also scored 10 for Kansas State.

UNDATED (AP) — Deion Sanders was the star attraction in this year’s class of new Black coaches at major college programs. But the Colorado coach was one of just three Black candidates hired by Football Bowl Subdivision schools in the recently completed cycle for the 2023 season. There will be 14 Black coaches at 133 FBS teams next season unless there are additional changes. That's roughly 10.5% of all coaches and a drop from 15 at the start of this season. The other new Black coaches are Ryan Walters at Purdue and Kenni Burns at Kent State.