Ukraine War Live Updates: Zelenskyy's Visit to Washington Hailed a Historic Success; Kyiv's Energy Situation Remains Dire

Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
NBC Miami
How Ukraine's Zelenskyy Went From Comedian to Wartime Hero
When Volodymyr Zelenskyy became the president of Ukraine in 2019, it made headlines around the world. That wasn't because he was a political heavyweight deemed ready to resolve Ukraine's deep-seated challenges. It was just the opposite: Zelenskyy was a political novice whose closest brush with politics was playing the role of Ukrainian president in a well-known domestic TV series.
NBC Miami
U.S. House Passes $1.7 Trillion Bill Funding Federal Government Through September, Sending It to Biden
The U.S. House passed a bill to fund the federal government for the rest of the fiscal year, through September. The legislation now goes to President Joe Biden, who has said he is eager to sign it into law. Overall, the legislation provides $772.5 billion for nondefense discretionary programs, and...
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Trump Declares Himself 'Clairvoyant'; Critics Wonder How He Got Election So Wrong
He also missed the FBI searching Mar-a-Lago for the documents he had stashed there.
South Korea scrambles jets, copters after North sends drones over border
North Korea sent drones over the demarcation line separating it from South Korea on Monday, prompting Seoul to scramble jet fighters and other aircraft to intercept them, military officials said.
NBC Miami
Congress' Lame Duck Session Leaves ‘Unfinished Business' on Issues That Address Americans' Everyday Financial Needs
A year-end push to get legislation through during the lame duck session of Congress has omitted some key proposals that would help provide for Americans' everyday needs. Here's what didn't make the cut and how lawmakers could address that "unfinished business" in 2023. Washington lawmakers are rushing to get as...
Major foreign aid groups suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bars female employees
At least half a dozen major foreign aid groups have said they are temporarily suspending their operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban barred female employees of non-governmental organizations from coming to work.
NBC Miami
TikTok Banned on Government Devices Under Spending Bill Passed by Congress
Congress passed a large spending package that includes a bill banning TikTok from being used on government devices. The package also includes new filing fees for mergers to raise money for the antitrust agencies and a bill requiring online platforms to deter counterfeits by vetting sellers. Congress failed to pass...
NBC Miami
DeSantis ‘Czar' Used Alias, Private Email As Contractor Sought Migrant Flights' Deal
As his former client was seeking the contract to relocate migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “public safety czar” gave Vertol Systems Company CEO James Montgomerie a private “email channel to use,” according to records released Thursday by the governor’s office.
