ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Week 16 Fantasy Football Stats: New starting QBs for Cardinals, Colts & Eagles could mess up the fantasy playoffs

By Matt Harmon,Dalton Del Don, Yahoo Sports
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ugRWS_0jr7RXoL00

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don to provide one stat for all 32 NFL teams, and along the way the guys end up talking about games on Christmas Day, the running back market in free agency this offseason and the ranking of QBs if you were building a franchise right now.

Unlike most weeks, when the guys start with the best teams in the league and work down to the worst, they go from worst to first this week and uncover a few fantasy gems on the league’s worst teams along the way.

Find out which Broncos RB might just win your fantasy football playoff game this week, why a new QB in Indianapolis probably doesn’t boost the fantasy value of Michael Pittman, and which run defense has been on fire for the last month (the answer will surprise you!).

Matt and Dalton also check in on their Mike Evans vs. Gabe Davis bet, and conclude that they were both wrong and should’ve trusted their guts in the preseason instead of digging into the numbers.

Finally, the guys preview a very important (for playoff reasons) Thursday night game between the Jaguars and Jets and explain why it may not be a good game for fantasy managers.

00:45 NFL games on Christmas & Christmas Eve

02:40 Houston Texans

06:00 Chicago Bears

07:50 Los Angeles Rams

09:40 Denver Broncos

11:25 Arizona Cardinals

13:15 Indianapolis Colts

15:50 New Orleans Saints

19:05 Carolina Panthers

21:20 Atlanta Falcons

23:30 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28:15 Pittsburgh Steelers

30:15 Las Vegas Raiders

31:45 Green Bay Packers

34:45 Cleveland Browns

35:55 Tennessee Titans

37:20 Seattle Seahawks

40:00 New England Patriots

42:50 Detroit Lions

44:25 Washington Commanders

45:35 Miami Dolphins

47:05 Los Angeles Chargers

49:55 New York Giants

50:50 Baltimore Ravens

52:05 San Francisco 49ers

55:00 Dallas Cowboys

56:45 Cincinnati Bengals

62:25 Minnesota Vikings

63:00 Kansas City Chiefs

65:10 Buffalo Bills

66:25 Philadelphia Eagles

68:45 TNF: Jaguars at Jets

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Buccaneers survive Trace McSorley-led Cardinals to take command of NFC South

It wasn't pretty, but it was already a given the NFC South would be won ugly. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied back from a 16-6 deficit and rough performance by Tom Brady to defeat the Arizona Cardinals 19-16, capping off the NFL's Christmas Day slate with a win that puts them in prime position to take the league's most moribund division.
TAMPA, FL
KRMG

Packers upset Dolphins to shakeup multiple playoff races

Five days ago, Aaron Rodgers said he believed "things are looking up" when asked about the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season. And now he can say the same about his team's playoff chances after the Packers' 26-20 upset win over the Miami Dolphins on Christmas day. "Everything we needed to...
GREEN BAY, WI
KRMG

Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild card berth.
GREEN BAY, WI
KRMG

Tom Brady, Buccaneers rally to beat Cardinals 19-16 in OT

GLENDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — There were times during the slog of a football game Sunday night when Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady looked frustrated. There were other times he looked angry. There were a few times he looked downright old. But there were also six throws in...
TAMPA, FL
KRMG

Prescott, Cowboys win 40-34, make Eagles wait on top seed

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Dak Prescott stepped to the podium after helping Dallas rally past the Philadelphia Eagles and immediately addressed the first reason the Cowboys needed a comeback. “Let's start with the interception,” the star quarterback said before a reporter could even ask a question.
DALLAS, TX
KRMG

Do the Dolphins have a Tua Tagovailoa problem?

For three quarters on Sunday, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins did enough. Then, in the fourth quarter, they — and particularly their ball security — thoroughly imploded. The same quarterback who entered December with 19 touchdowns to just three interceptions in nine games matched that turnover...
KRMG

Frustration spills over for Broncos in humbling loss to Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — Russell Wilson, ever the optimist, couldn’t find a way to rationalize the Denver Broncos’ dire 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. “Well, the bottom line is unacceptable, you know, and it starts with me,” he said. “The bottom line is that I let us down. It can’t happen, and it’s been disappointing.”
DENVER, CO
KRMG

Chiefs dump Seahawks 24-10, stay tied for AFC's best record

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Even as the Kansas City Chiefs squeaked out wins the past few weeks, coach Andy Reid lamented both the state of their inexperienced defense and their inability to put away struggling teams. They showed massive improvement in both areas against Seattle on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KRMG

Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander knew the secondary needed to start playing better against the Miami Dolphins after defensive backs coach Jerry Gray surprisingly yelled at them at halftime. “That woke us up for sure,” Alexander said. “He doesn’t really yell, but he...
GREEN BAY, WI
KRMG

Raiders lose Chandler Jones to elbow injury vs. Steelers

Chandler Jones left Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end sustained an elbow injury in the second half during a collision while rushing Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. He left the field on a cart and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KRMG

Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining, and the Pittsburgh Steelers capped three days of tributes to the late Franco Harris with a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. On the same night...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KRMG

Hourlong delay to kickoff forced by cold no issue for Texans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith took a nap, and the Texans simply pushed back their pregame schedule by an hour. While the Tennessee Titans had little desire to talk about anything other than finding a way to end a skid that now has reached five straight after a 19-14 loss to the Texans on Saturday and not the delay before playing the coldest home game in franchise history.
HOUSTON, TX
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
111K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy