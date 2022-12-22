Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Female Subject Launching Rocks, Request For Officer To Pick Up Inappropriate Picture – Ukiah Police Logs 12.23.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Courthouse News Service
Wet end to 2022 possible as atmospheric river takes aim at West Coast
(CN) — As much of the United States reels from a paralyzing arctic blast, California and the West Coast is looking to the Pacific where an atmospheric river is shaping up to bring much needed rain to close out the year. A chance of showers begins across much of...
Vehicle chased by Sonoma deputies leaves path of destruction; Driver jailed
SONOMA -- A man who led Sonoma County sheriff's deputies on a vehicle chase early Friday morning rammed a patrol vehicle and left a path of destruction before deputies shot at him with a less-than-lethal round and placed him under arrest.The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post the incident began just after 2 a.m. Friday when a Sonoma police deputy spotted a maroon Jeep driven by Luis Zamora-Corona on West Napa Street at 1st Street West in the City of Sonoma. The city contracts with the county sheriff's department to provide law enforcement services.The 32-year-old Zamora-Corona was wanted for...
mendofever.com
Stabbing Victim At Location, Subject Tried To Take Locked Firearm – Ukiah Police Logs 12.22.2022
kymkemp.com
A New Year May Bring New Life for the Palace in Ukiah
Noted San Francisco architects and engineers who specialize in recycling historic buildings into new uses are poring over restoration plans for Ukiah’s storied Palace Hotel. They are climbing onto the rooftop to see spectacular views of the Ukiah Valley and descending into dark corners where few people have been in recent years. Laser scans are being used to determine how it all works. In short, a team of historic preservation experts is probing the past, and contemplating possibilities for the future.
mendofever.com
Neighbor Holding Male Down In Driveway, Subjects Kicking Soccer Ball – Ukiah Police Logs 12.21.2022
mendofever.com
Subject Laying In Street Screaming, Female Taking Cloths Off – Ukiah Police Logs 12.20.2022
The Mendocino Voice
Search and rescue operation looking for missing man finds human leg bone north of Laytonville
Laytonville, 12/24/22 — Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office detectives working with search and rescue personnel found a dismembered human leg bone Wednesday while looking into the disappearance of a 58-year-old man reported missing 10 days earlier. The remains have not yet been identified, pending DNA analysis, but MCSO personnel believe the two discoveries are related and may be connected to their missing person.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Tragic End]Bay Area Man Remains Missing—Multiple Unconfirmed Sightings in Mendocino and Lake Counties
Michelle Salgado is worried about her husband, 24-year-old Angel Fulgado. He left their Berkeley home around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022 and never came back. Using a tracking function on his phone, his last reported location was near Ukiah on Sunday afternoon before he apparently turned off his phone.
kymkemp.com
Bear Killed on the Willits Grade Calls Attention to Rural California’s High Rates of Wildlife-Animal Collisions
Hopland resident Shawn Joaquin Padi was driving on Highway 101 this morning when he drove upon a dead black bear lying alongside the roadway on the Willits Grade. Last night or early this morning, a driver collided with the animal causing fatal injuries. Padi took a photo, posted it on...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa father, 7-year-old son die after Jeep overturns down embankment in Sonoma County
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa father and his 7-year-old son were among the victims killed in a crash Monday evening in rural Sonoma County, according to the victims' family. A third person also died while attempting to rescue the victims whose vehicle went down an embankment. Matthew Sousa,...
mendofever.com
Male Asleep At Computer, Female Opening Mailboxes And Pulling Her Pants Down – Ukiah Police Logs 12.17.2022
mendofever.com
Workshop Used to Assemble Ghost Guns, Silencers, and Glock Switches Located Within Lake County Home
The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 21, 2022, Detectives from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, along with agents...
Three suspects arrested after alleged Christmas Eve catalytic converter thefts
CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — Three alleged catalytic converter thieves will be spending Christmas Eve behind bars, according to the Cloverdale Police Department. On Saturday, CPD received multiple calls reporting a gold Mercedes Benz with several people inside had been cruising the area and “tampering with parked vehicles.” CPD located the gold 2001 C240 Mercedes Benz […]
kymkemp.com
City of Willits Settles Suit With Former Police Chief Who Alleged Sexism/Racism
The Willits City Council and former Willits Police Chief Alexis Blaylock entered into a settlement agreement, effective December 21, 2022, for the dismissal of Ms. Blaylock’s lawsuit against the City in which she alleged that she suffered damages from racial and gender discrimination in her brief employment with the City. While the City disputes those allegations, the Council determined that the settlement, which avoids a potentially lengthy, uncertain and expensive jury trial is in the best interest of the community of Willits.
Santa Rosa dog recovering well after mountain lion attack
A mountain lion entered the house through an open sliding glass door, grabbed onto Sherman with its teeth, and dragged the dog outside.
Santa Rosa mountain lion drags dog out of house
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Some Sonoma County residents are concerned about mountain lions after one lion entered a house, attacked a dog, and dragged the dog by its neck into the backyard. The attack happened last week when a Bennett Valley resident left her sliding glass door open. The cougar targeted a border collie […]
