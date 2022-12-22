ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potter Valley, CA

CBS San Francisco

Vehicle chased by Sonoma deputies leaves path of destruction; Driver jailed

SONOMA -- A man who led Sonoma County sheriff's deputies on a vehicle chase early Friday morning rammed a patrol vehicle and left a path of destruction before deputies shot at him with a less-than-lethal round and placed him under arrest.The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post the incident began just after 2 a.m. Friday when a Sonoma police deputy spotted a maroon Jeep driven by Luis Zamora-Corona on West Napa Street at 1st Street West in the City of Sonoma. The city contracts with the county sheriff's department to provide law enforcement services.The 32-year-old Zamora-Corona was wanted for...
SONOMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Third death announced in rural Sonoma county crash

SEBASTOPOL - A third person has died as a result of a pair of Jeeps crashing down an embankment Monday evening in rural Sonoma County, the man's family announced.Sebastopol resident Justin Gregori, 49, died of injuries he suffered Monday while trying to rescue another man and his three sons, whose car had overturned and slid down an embankment of roughly 150 feet.The father, 32-year-old Santa Rosa resident Matthew Sousa, and one of his sons, 7-year-old Jason Sousa, died as a result of the crash. Matthew Sousa's two other sons were hospitalized for injuries from the crash.Matthew Sousa and his sons...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

A New Year May Bring New Life for the Palace in Ukiah

Noted San Francisco architects and engineers who specialize in recycling historic buildings into new uses are poring over restoration plans for Ukiah’s storied Palace Hotel. They are climbing onto the rooftop to see spectacular views of the Ukiah Valley and descending into dark corners where few people have been in recent years. Laser scans are being used to determine how it all works. In short, a team of historic preservation experts is probing the past, and contemplating possibilities for the future.
UKIAH, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Search and rescue operation looking for missing man finds human leg bone north of Laytonville

Laytonville, 12/24/22 — Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office detectives working with search and rescue personnel found a dismembered human leg bone Wednesday while looking into the disappearance of a 58-year-old man reported missing 10 days earlier. The remains have not yet been identified, pending DNA analysis, but MCSO personnel believe the two discoveries are related and may be connected to their missing person.
LAYTONVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 dead, 3 injured in horrific Sonoma County jeep crash

SONOMA COUNTY -- Two people were killed and three others injured Monday night when a jeep careened off a rural Sonoma County road and crashed into a ravine.The California Highway Patrol said the crash site northwest of Cazadero was so remote one of its helicopters joined first responders on ATVs to reach the victims.The jeep had crashed 300 feet into a ravine."Access to the area is difficult as firefighters are using ATVs to access the scene," the CHP posted in Facebook. Further complicating the rescue was a rapidly approaching fog bank.Two adults died in the crash. Three others -- including two children -- were airlifted to Bay Area hospitals. Their conditions were unknown.The names of the victims were being withheld pending notification of next of kin.CHP officers from the Santa Rosa office are investigating the crash."More information will be available in the morning as the scene is chaotic and the investigation has just begun," the CHP posted.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Three suspects arrested after alleged Christmas Eve catalytic converter thefts

CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — Three alleged catalytic converter thieves will be spending Christmas Eve behind bars, according to the Cloverdale Police Department. On Saturday, CPD received multiple calls reporting a gold Mercedes Benz with several people inside had been cruising the area and “tampering with parked vehicles.” CPD located the gold 2001 C240 Mercedes Benz […]
CLOVERDALE, CA
kymkemp.com

City of Willits Settles Suit With Former Police Chief Who Alleged Sexism/Racism

The Willits City Council and former Willits Police Chief Alexis Blaylock entered into a settlement agreement, effective December 21, 2022, for the dismissal of Ms. Blaylock’s lawsuit against the City in which she alleged that she suffered damages from racial and gender discrimination in her brief employment with the City. While the City disputes those allegations, the Council determined that the settlement, which avoids a potentially lengthy, uncertain and expensive jury trial is in the best interest of the community of Willits.
WILLITS, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa mountain lion drags dog out of house

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Some Sonoma County residents are concerned about mountain lions after one lion entered a house, attacked a dog, and dragged the dog by its neck into the backyard. The attack happened last week when a Bennett Valley resident left her sliding glass door open. The cougar targeted a border collie […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

