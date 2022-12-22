ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Christmas Chili and Cornbread at Proper Wellness in Rio Dell

Now that's a great meal and a great idea. All made with love.. You guys rock! Your chilli is the only hot food I've had all day. Thank you, thank you Proper Wellness for giving me a hot meal today. Merry Christmas.
RIO DELL, CA
Major Roadwork Announced for the Week of December 23 – 29

Caltrans will suspend most work on Northern California highways from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. However, in the case of unforeseen circumstances, it may be necessary for Caltrans crews to respond to emergency situations. Del Norte County. U.S. 101 (14.8/22.7) – Construction...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
FOAM Hosting Special New Year’s Day Walk at the Marsh

This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. On Sunday, January 1, join leaders Lynn Jones and Barbara Reisman for Friends of the Arcata Marsh’s special New Year’s Day Walk at the Marsh. If you’d like to set out on a 90-minute, rain-or-shine leg-stretcher, meet at 10 a.m. in front of the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center on South G Street. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
[UPDATE 6:02 p.m.] Crash on Hwy 299 Blocks Eastbound Lane

A little after 5 p.m., a vehicle crashed on Hwy 299 near Berry Summit. The two occupants are reported to be trapped and the eastbound lane is completely blocked. Dispatch requested Willow Creek Fire, Salyer Fire, Blue Lake Fire and an ambulance to respond to the scene. Please remember that...
ARCATA, CA
Eureka Church Choir Performs ‘What Child is This?’

The Christ Episcopal Church Eureka choir and music team recorded and uploaded several Christmas carols, hymns, and carols during the COVID lockdown. ‘What Child is This?’ was first published in 1865 in Britain. Written by William Dix of Bristol England, ‘What Child is This? was derived from ‘The Manger Song’, a longer poem by Dix.
EUREKA, CA
How Can You Help After This Earthquake?

Recovering from any type of disaster takes time and Humboldt County has a long road ahead. You can help by donating or volunteering with local organizations. Financial donations to assist with the response can be made directly to the following:. Rio Dell Fire Department- Venmo: @RioDellFire-Department, GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/3036e4ec, or mailed...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
A GoFundMe Started for Couple Who Lost Dogs in Fire Following Quake

On Tuesday, not long after the 6.4 earthquake centered near Rio Dell badly damaged many homes in the area, Chris Noonan and his partner Kalishakti’s home caught fire. According to Arcata Fire, “A pet boa constrictor was rescued from the residence, but unfortunately, two dogs succumbed to smoke inhalation prior to being rescued.”
RIO DELL, CA
An Estimated 4.2 Quake Made Christmas Eve More Exciting.

This is the largest quake we remember since the 6.4 on Tuesday!. Felt it in East Eureka. Very mild, yet ominous without doubt. Always the (pun intended) underlying threat of more to come!
EUREKA, CA
Man Found Guilty in 2016 Casino Robbery

Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. Yesterday, a Humboldt County jury found 29-year-old Aubrey Ross guilty of second-degree robbery of Cher-Ae Heights Casino on November 17, 2016. Surveillance video showed a masked, hooded person jumping a counter in the casino while wielding what appeared to be...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

