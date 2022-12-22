ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Edgebrook principal gives update on school measures following anti-Semitic graffiti; trips to Holocaust Museum planned as part of ‘teachable moment’

By Editorial
nadignewspapers.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nadignewspapers.com

Alderman Gardiner to hold Dec. 29 community meeting in response to reported gunshots near Cicero & Pensacola avenues in Portage Park area

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) will hold a public safety meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Saint John’s Lutheran Church, 4939 W. Montrose Ave., in response to recent reports of gunfire near Cicero and Pensacola avenues. Several Portage-Jefferson Park area residents reported that they were awakened by gunfire...
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Alderman Napolitano wants treatment more readily available to help police and other city workers having suicidal thoughts; insurance currently won’t cover the cost of the injection

Alderman Anthony Napolitano (41st) has introduced a resolution calling for hearings to discuss how the city of Chicago can assist city workers who are having suicidal thoughts obtain the Stellate Ganglion Block treatment, otherwise known as “The God Shot.”. The shot has been successful in tearing post traumatic stress...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing special education student last seen in Harvey

HARVEY, Ill. - Family members are asking for the public's help in locating an adult special education student who has been reported missing for days. Kyle Jenkins, 20, was last seen Sunday in Harvey, Illinois. Jenkins attends an Adult Transition program for adult special education students in Community High School...
HARVEY, IL
cwbchicago.com

Victim slashed during robbery at Grand Red Line, Chicago police say

Chicago — A man was cut on the wrist as three offenders robbed him on the Grand Red Line platform on Christmas Eve, Chicago police said. The 43-year-old was approached by three people who struck up a conversation around 3:43 a.m. But the situation turned violent when the group pushed the man down, causing him to hit his head on the wall. The robbers rifled through his pockets, took his property, and left the platform, according to a CPD report.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Fake ‘city inspector’ is scamming business owners, Chicago police say

Chicago police are warning about a scam artist who poses as a city worker to bilk North Side businesses out of cash. The man seen in these images entered a business in the 6400 block of North Sheridan around 11:15 a.m. on December 13 and claimed to be an inspector who was checking on a gas leak, according to a CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with car thief at gas station

An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a man who stole his car from a service station on the Near West Side overnight, officials said. The officer was outside his Jeep Cherokee at the service station in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt when the offender jumped behind the wheel and drove away around 2:05 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

La Petite Folie Says Au Revoir to Hyde Park and Two More Restaurant Closings

Thanksgiving has passed, winter is here, and Chicago’s hospitality industry is already battling the challenges of the city’s inevitable slow winter season. Well into its third year of wrangling with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic (yes, it’s still happening), the city’s hospitality industry experiencing staffing shortages, sky-high food costs, and would-be patrons who are dining out less due to inflation.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man accused of CTA ‘busjacking’ gets 1-year sentence

A Chicago man who prosecutors said forced a CTA bus operator at gunpoint to drive him to an off-route location has received a one-year prison sentence in a plea deal with prosecutors. Maurice Lowry, 28, boarded the eastbound #67 bus around 11 p.m. on December 8, 2021, and asked the...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Distro nightclub shooting alarms Oak Park residents

Oak Park residents near the Berwyn border are once again alarmed by the neighboring municipality’s bar scene after a shooting broke out in a Berwyn nightclub this past weekend. The Berwyn Police Department is investigating the incident, which left two injured. “Just because we live on the other side...
OAK PARK, IL

