Edgebrook principal gives update on school measures following anti-Semitic graffiti; trips to Holocaust Museum planned as part of ‘teachable moment’

Chicago — A man was cut on the wrist as three offenders robbed him on the Grand Red Line platform on Christmas Eve, Chicago police said. The 43-year-old was approached by three people who struck up a conversation around 3:43 a.m. But the situation turned violent when the group pushed the man down, causing him to hit his head on the wall. The robbers rifled through his pockets, took his property, and left the platform, according to a CPD report.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO