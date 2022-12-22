Edgebrook principal gives update on school measures following anti-Semitic graffiti; trips to Holocaust Museum planned as part of ‘teachable moment’

Read full article on original website
Midnight mass returns to Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral without COVID-19 restrictions
Holy Name Cathedral has been broadcasting this midnight mass live since 1954.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police do well-being check Christmas night, find a dead man with a bullet to the head
CHICAGO - A man was shot dead in Chicago on Christmas night. Police were called to check on the well-being of a man in a residence on South Francisco near 72nd in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood around 5:47 p.m. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the...
nadignewspapers.com
Alderman Gardiner to hold Dec. 29 community meeting in response to reported gunshots near Cicero & Pensacola avenues in Portage Park area
Alderman James Gardiner (45th) will hold a public safety meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Saint John’s Lutheran Church, 4939 W. Montrose Ave., in response to recent reports of gunfire near Cicero and Pensacola avenues. Several Portage-Jefferson Park area residents reported that they were awakened by gunfire...
Police officer opens fire after witnessing shooting that injures 2
A shooting that wounded two people Saturday night in Englewood prompted an officer who witnessed the attack to open fire at the gunman and two suspected accomplices, officials said.
nadignewspapers.com
Alderman Napolitano wants treatment more readily available to help police and other city workers having suicidal thoughts; insurance currently won’t cover the cost of the injection
Alderman Anthony Napolitano (41st) has introduced a resolution calling for hearings to discuss how the city of Chicago can assist city workers who are having suicidal thoughts obtain the Stellate Ganglion Block treatment, otherwise known as “The God Shot.”. The shot has been successful in tearing post traumatic stress...
Bar patron accused of telling cop: 'I have an automatic weapon and I'm going to shoot you'
A 24-year-old Rosemont man faces a felony charge after allegedly threatening the Villa Park police officers who responded to a disturbance at a bar on Christmas Eve.
Woman arrested for stabbing in hotel near Chicago O'Hare Airport
A woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man Sunday morning at an O'Hare-area hotel on the Northwest Side.
ABC7 Chicago
Officer witnesses Englewood shooting, fire shots at gunman and suspected accomplices: Chicago police
CHICAGO -- A shooting that wounded two people Saturday night in Englewood prompted an officer who witnessed the attack to open fire at the gunman and two suspected accomplices, officials said. Officers were on patrol about 7 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Halsted Street when they saw a...
fox32chicago.com
Missing special education student last seen in Harvey
HARVEY, Ill. - Family members are asking for the public's help in locating an adult special education student who has been reported missing for days. Kyle Jenkins, 20, was last seen Sunday in Harvey, Illinois. Jenkins attends an Adult Transition program for adult special education students in Community High School...
Girl, 10, accidentally shoots herself after finding gun: police
The girl was in the home in the 6500 block of South California Avenue when she found a gun and shot herself in the hand about 5:40 p.m., Chicago police said.
3 teens overdose on cannabis edible at Rogers Park school, Chicago police say
Chicago police said three teenage girls were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon for a suspected overdose on cannabis edibles at their school in Rogers Park.
Police issue alert about armed robbery crew on Near West Side
Chicago Police in the 12th District, on the Near-West side, have issued an alert about an armed robbery crew. There were ten known street robberies in the district on Thursday and Friday believed to have been committed by the same crew.
cwbchicago.com
Victim slashed during robbery at Grand Red Line, Chicago police say
Chicago — A man was cut on the wrist as three offenders robbed him on the Grand Red Line platform on Christmas Eve, Chicago police said. The 43-year-old was approached by three people who struck up a conversation around 3:43 a.m. But the situation turned violent when the group pushed the man down, causing him to hit his head on the wall. The robbers rifled through his pockets, took his property, and left the platform, according to a CPD report.
cwbchicago.com
Fake ‘city inspector’ is scamming business owners, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a scam artist who poses as a city worker to bilk North Side businesses out of cash. The man seen in these images entered a business in the 6400 block of North Sheridan around 11:15 a.m. on December 13 and claimed to be an inspector who was checking on a gas leak, according to a CPD community alert.
cwbchicago.com
Off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with car thief at gas station
An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a man who stole his car from a service station on the Near West Side overnight, officials said. The officer was outside his Jeep Cherokee at the service station in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt when the offender jumped behind the wheel and drove away around 2:05 a.m.
Man threw dog to its death from train platform, Chicago police say
A 43-year-old Chicago man is charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty after he allegedly threw a dog to its death from an elevated CTA platform early Thursday.
thereporteronline.net
La Petite Folie Says Au Revoir to Hyde Park and Two More Restaurant Closings
Thanksgiving has passed, winter is here, and Chicago’s hospitality industry is already battling the challenges of the city’s inevitable slow winter season. Well into its third year of wrangling with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic (yes, it’s still happening), the city’s hospitality industry experiencing staffing shortages, sky-high food costs, and would-be patrons who are dining out less due to inflation.
CPD suicide: 3rd officer this week dies by apparent suicide, police spokesman says
A 51-year-old officer took his own life Thursday morning, a CPD spokesman said. An officer in her 30s also died by apparent suicide earlier this week.
cwbchicago.com
Man accused of CTA ‘busjacking’ gets 1-year sentence
A Chicago man who prosecutors said forced a CTA bus operator at gunpoint to drive him to an off-route location has received a one-year prison sentence in a plea deal with prosecutors. Maurice Lowry, 28, boarded the eastbound #67 bus around 11 p.m. on December 8, 2021, and asked the...
oakpark.com
Distro nightclub shooting alarms Oak Park residents
Oak Park residents near the Berwyn border are once again alarmed by the neighboring municipality’s bar scene after a shooting broke out in a Berwyn nightclub this past weekend. The Berwyn Police Department is investigating the incident, which left two injured. “Just because we live on the other side...
