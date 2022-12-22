Ukraine War Live Updates: Zelenskyy's Visit to Washington Hailed a Historic Success; Kyiv's Energy Situation Remains Dire

Read full article on original website
Biden willing to discuss end to Ukraine war with Putin but says Russian victory is ‘beyond comprehension’
President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would be willing to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin to learn whether he’s willing to end his nearly year-long invasion of Ukraine, but not unilaterally and only after discussions with America’s Nato allies first.Speaking at a news conference alongside French president Emmanuel Macron after a three-hour bilateral meeting between the two leaders and their respective advisers, Mr Biden said he’d take a meeting with Mr Putin “if he’s willing to talk to find out what he’s willing to do”. “But I’ll only do it in consultation with my Nato allies. I’m...
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
‘Red tape’ putting ex-British Council staff in Afghanistan at risk, say MPs
Ministers are putting endangered British Council staff and their families in Afghanistan at risk because of a “blockage of red tape” preventing them from coming to the UK, a cross-party group of dozens of MPs and peers says. John Baron, a senior Conservative backbencher, pioneered the cross-party call...
‘Secure 2.0' Clears Congress as Part of Omnibus Appropriations Bill, Will Bring More Changes to U.S. Retirement System
"Secure 2.0" is part of the omnibus appropriations bill approved by the Senate on Thursday and the House on Friday. The bill now will go to President Joe Biden for him to sign into law. The goal of Secure 2.0 is to build upon changes implemented by the 2019 Secure...
Major foreign aid groups suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bars female employees
At least half a dozen major foreign aid groups have said they are temporarily suspending their operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban barred female employees of non-governmental organizations from coming to work.
