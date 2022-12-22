Read full article on original website
BBC
Spare bedroom volunteers wanted to help homeless people
A woman who welcomed 11 strangers into her home throughout 2021 to stop them sleeping on streets said she was glad to make a difference to their lives. Sue Antrobus, from Guisborough, volunteers for Nightstop, run by charity DePaul to organise short-term places in homes to homeless people. The charity...
BBC
Woman to stay in Spain for Christmas after fifth operation
A woman recovering from a fifth operation for a rare brain-crushing condition has had her hopes of being home for Christmas dashed. Melanie Hartshorn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. The 33-year-old of Cramlington, Northumberland, flew to Barcelona in October for the...
BBC
Lincolnshire: 'Significant' fall in hare coursing offences - police
New legislation to tackle hare coursing is helping to "significantly reduce" the number of offences in Lincolnshire, police have said. Under the measures, trespass, or being equipped to trespass, with the intention of using a dog to search for a hare is now a criminal offence. Supt Lee Pache said...
BBC
Man jailed for Coventry city centre machete attack
A man was left with serious injuries to his arm, hand and leg after being attacked by a man with a machete in an unproved attack in a city centre. Daniel John-Forbes, 18, approached a group of people at Broadgate, Coventry, before pulling a machete out of his trousers and attacking one of them.
BBC
Lab dogs recovered after break-in at Wyton breeding centre returned
Two beagles recovered by police after a break-in at a facility that breeds animals for laboratory research have been returned to the site. Cambridgeshire Police was called to MBR Acres in Wyton on Tuesday. Protest group Animal Rebellion, supported by celebrities including singer Will Young and presenter Chris Packham, called...
BBC
Lakeside Miller & Carter floating restaurant starts to sink
A floating restaurant has partially sunk into a lake at a major UK shopping centre. Pictures showed part of the Miller & Carter restaurant, located in a converted paddle steamer at Lakeside in Essex, starting to submerge. Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it heard about the sinking at...
BBC
Blackburn rough sleeper pods give homeless people hope
A man who lived in a supermarket car park for five years has said winter shelter pods being offered to rough sleepers have given him "hope". Ten self-contained pods provide emergency housing in Blackburn for those who have nowhere else to go. The idea came during the Covid-19 pandemic when...
