Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
NBC Sports
This photo of Tatum's massive dunk on Giannis is incredible
Jayson Tatum ordered a poster for Christmas, it appears. Midway through the second quarter of the Celtics' Christmas Day game against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden, Tatum unleashed a monstrous dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo off a nice feed from Marcus Smart. And in case you're looking for that poster,...
NBC Sports
Poole ejected vs. Grizzlies in barrage of Warriors techs
Warriors guard Jordan Poole's scorching-hot Christmas Day performance ended early when he was surprisingly ejected in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. Poole, who still had a team-high 32 points, picked up his second technical and was sent to the locker room with 9:20 left in...
NBC Sports
What we learned as JP fuels fiery Dubs win over Grizzlies
SAN FRANCISCO -- The moment the NBA made it official over the summer, the Warriors hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on Christmas was an early gift for all fans. More than any matchup, this is the one people wanted to tune in for following the Western Conference semifinals.
Indiana basketball player Anthony Leal uses NIL money to pay off sister’s student loans
As the NCAA looks for ways to implement rules on student-athletes receiving money for their Name, Image and Likeness, Indiana
NBC Sports
Baker Mayfield and the Rams humiliate Russell Wilson and the Broncos
Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December. Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson...
Ranking the 10 Best College Football Coach Bat Signals
Who has the best reactions on Twitter when landing a recruit?
NBC Sports
Tyler Higbee on Baker Mayfield: He belongs in this league and proved it Sunday
Baker Mayfield‘s time with the Panthers was a bust in 2022, but he’s ending the year on a high note. Mayfield set a franchise record for completion percentage in a game during their 51-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday and he’s won two of the three games he’s played since joining the Rams as a waiver claim. Despite not having much time to learn the offense, Mayfield went 24-of-28 for 230 yards and two touchdowns to tight end Tyler Higbee while leading an offense that never punted.
NBC Sports
Twitter flames Tua Tagovailoa after fourth-quarter collapse
It was a Christmas to forget for the Miami Dolphins. Entering Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Miami was in prime position to make the postseason. But after a 26-20 loss dropped the Dolphins to 8-7 – their fourth straight loss – the playoffs are looking less likely. Miami still holds the final AFC wild card spot, though there are four teams lingering one game back (Patriots, Jets, Titans, Steelers).
NBC Sports
Kerr, Warriors encouraged by strides Wiseman is making
One of the few positive takeaways from the Warriors' lopsided 143-113 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at Barclays Center was the 30-point performance from James Wiseman. Despite the outcome, it was a confidence builder for the 21-year-old, who the Warriors recalled on Dec. 15 after 10 games in...
NBC Sports
Rivalry? Warriors' latest win over Grizzlies says otherwise
The Warriors know a rival when they see one, and the Memphis Grizzlies, no matter the volume of chatter, do not qualify. There might come a time, perhaps as soon as next spring, when the stakes and emotions meet the requirements. Facing off in the playoffs for the second consecutive NBA postseason could do the trick. That opportunity can’t come before April or May.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: 7-8 is not what we want, but we’re in a championship game next week
The Buccaneers’ win on Sunday night wasn’t pretty, but Tom Brady tried to put a positive spin on it afterward. Brady noted that the Bucs are now just one win away from winning the NFC South: If the Bucs win next week’s game against the Panthers, they win their division.
NBC Sports
Why Fox should be named to first All-Star Game this season
The chatter surrounding the Kings heading into the 2022-23 NBA season predictably was all about their 16-year playoff drought. Kings fans know the narrative all too well. But as Christmas morning approaches, those same Kings fans couldn’t have fathomed having their stockings stuffed with a 17-win team currently in sixth place in the Western Conference heading into Friday night’s clash against the Washington Wizards.
NBC Sports
JP hilariously puts on Santa hat during Dubs-Grizzlies game
Jordan Poole delivered for the Warriors in the first half of their Christmas Day matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at Chase Center. And in the spirit of the holiday, the fourth-year NBA guard put on a fan's Santa hat after getting fouled just before halftime. Without Steph Curry...
NBC Sports
Here's how Pastrnak made Bruins history in multiple ways vs. Jets
David Pastrnak is enjoying the best season of his NHL career, and he hit a couple impressive Boston Bruins scoring milestones in Thursday night's 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Pastrnak got the B's on the board in the second period with his 22nd goal of the season. He took...
NBC Sports
How Shanahan hilariously used Deebo to fire up McCloud's TD
Kyle Shanahan asked Ray-Ray McCloud to do his best Deebo Samuel impression on Saturday -- and he delivered. As Samuel recovers from a sprained knee and ankle, Shanahan called a Samuel play for McCloud and the 26-year-old made the most of it in the 49ers’ 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium.
NBC Sports
Bucs, Cardinals head to overtime
The Buccaneers offense was awful for almost all of Sunday night’s game in Arizona, but they were able to do just enough to wipe out a Cardinals 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. After James Conner ran for the first touchdown of the night with just under 11 minutes...
NBC Sports
Purdy-Kittle connection leads to history for 49ers tight end
For the second straight week, the Brock Purdy-George Kittle connection produced two touchdowns, leading the 49ers to a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. Since taking over as the 49ers' starting quarterback for Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in...
NBC Sports
Where 49ers sit in NFC playoff race after beating Commanders
The 49ers took care of business Saturday with a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. With their eighth consecutive win, the 49ers (11-4) kept pace with the Minnesota Vikings (12-3) for the NFC's No. 2 playoff seed and closed the gap on the 13-2 Philadelphia Eagles for the top seed.
NBC Sports
Kerr updates Wiggins' status for heated clash vs. Grizzlies
The Warriors could receive the gift of Andrew Wiggins' return on Christmas Day against the Memphis Grizzlies. Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Wiggins is "questionable" to play on Sunday at Chase Center. The Warriors have been operating without Wiggins for nearly the entire month of December since an adductor...
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson: All I know how to do is keep fighting
The 2022 Broncos season has been a series of lows and it may have hit rock bottom on Sunday in Los Angeles. An underpowered Rams team throttled the Broncos 51-14 with Russell Wilson throwing three interceptions to continue the worst season of his professional career. With two games left, there’s no real way to end things on a positive note, but Wilson vowed to keep working as hard as it takes to push things in a better direction.
