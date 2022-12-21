Read full article on original website
Franco Harris' 'Immaculate Reception' was 'illegal catch,' radio caller claims
With the Pittsburgh Steelers planning to honor Franco Harris Saturday, a radio caller in New Jersey took a different route in remembering the running back.
Michael Irvin offers more details on passing of Franco Harris
Franco Harris passed away suddenly at the age of 72 earlier this week. In an appearance on 93.7 The Fan Friday, Irvin offered new details about the tragic passing of his fellow Hall of Famer.
Franco Harris' son: 'Beauty of my father' apparent in so many people's stories
Franco Harris' son, Dok, told ESPN that Friday's Immaculate Reception anniversary celebration was another reminder of the connection his dad shared with so many people.
Franco Harris embraced his own Steelers legend through final hours
Three days before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and hours before his surprise passing, Franco Harris connected with fans over his iconic moment.
My Franco Harris Story
On the anniversary of the Pittsburgh Steelers' greatest play, here's how I've learned to remember Franco Harris.
Viewing for Franco Harris to be Held at Acrisure Stadium
Pittsburgh Steelers fans are invited to pay their final respects to the late Franco Harris.
Steelers players had cool tribute to late Franco Harris before game
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an awesome way of paying tribute to Franco Harris before Saturday’s game. Several of Pittsburgh’s players arrived for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders wearing Harris’ No. 32 jersey. The Steelers icon Harris died at age 72 earlier this week. Here is a video of their tribute. Paying homage to... The post Steelers players had cool tribute to late Franco Harris before game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Steelers honor late Franco Harris with iconic pregame gesture
Pittsburgh Steelers players honored the late Franco Harris ahead of their Saturday night game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Pittsburgh Steelers were set to honor the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception during their Saturday night game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Steelers were set to retire running back Franco Harris’ No. 32, the hero of the play that helped lead the team to a 13-7 win over the Raiders in the 1972 AFC Divisional playoff game. He was set to be in attendance for the ceremony, but sadly passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 72.
qhubonews.com
President Joe Biden has issued a statement regarding the loss of Franco Harris
Say the name Franco Harris and most everyone talks about the catch, the Super Bowls, and the glory he brought to the game of football. But in the fifty years we bonded as friends, I always talked about his character and compassion. Fifty years ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers had just...
thecomeback.com
In Franco Harris, the Steelers found a hero ... and a Way
PITTSBURGH (AP) — “The Steeler Way” did not exist at 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 23, 1972. If it had, it would have been synonymous with one thing and one thing only. Losing. Lots of it. Nearly four decades worth of pratfalls and misery cloaked in anonymity. By 3:41 p.m., about the time Franco Harris raced across the goal line while the Oakland Raiders gave chase in what looked more like a dazed trot, everything had changed. They call Harris’ iconic snatch, grab and sprint to the end zone in the final seconds of the 1972 divisional playoff “The Immaculate Reception,” a title that hints at the divine.
Yardbarker
A Raiders' First-Hand Account of "The Immaculate Reception"
Somebody in the National Football League’s scheduling department must have a sick sense of humor for scheduling the Las Vegas Raiders to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on virtually the 50th anniversary of the famed play, or infamous for the Raiders, known as the “The Immaculate Reception.”. This is...
