Larry Brown Sports

Steelers players had cool tribute to late Franco Harris before game

The Pittsburgh Steelers had an awesome way of paying tribute to Franco Harris before Saturday's game. Several of Pittsburgh's players arrived for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders wearing Harris' No. 32 jersey. The Steelers icon Harris died at age 72 earlier this week.
FanSided

Look: Steelers honor late Franco Harris with iconic pregame gesture

Pittsburgh Steelers players honored the late Franco Harris ahead of their Saturday night game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Pittsburgh Steelers were set to honor the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception during their Saturday night game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Steelers were set to retire running back Franco Harris’ No. 32, the hero of the play that helped lead the team to a 13-7 win over the Raiders in the 1972 AFC Divisional playoff game. He was set to be in attendance for the ceremony, but sadly passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 72.
thecomeback.com

The Associated Press

In Franco Harris, the Steelers found a hero ... and a Way

PITTSBURGH (AP) — “The Steeler Way” did not exist at 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 23, 1972. If it had, it would have been synonymous with one thing and one thing only. Losing. Lots of it. Nearly four decades worth of pratfalls and misery cloaked in anonymity. By 3:41 p.m., about the time Franco Harris raced across the goal line while the Oakland Raiders gave chase in what looked more like a dazed trot, everything had changed. They call Harris’ iconic snatch, grab and sprint to the end zone in the final seconds of the 1972 divisional playoff “The Immaculate Reception,” a title that hints at the divine.
Yardbarker

