Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wayne County restaurant destroyed by fire
LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — Flames broke out at Kay's restaurant in Lake Ariel around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials haven't released much information, but crews from both Wayne and Lackawanna counties were called to help out. No word yet on what started the fire in Wayne County. See news...
Fire damages business in Wyoming County
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Crews battled flames and the elements early Friday morning in Wyoming County. The fire broke out at Smart Choice Cigar and Cigarette Outlet on Hunter Highway in Eaton Township near Tunkhannock around 12:30 a.m. Firefighters from three counties showed up. Officials believe an electrical problem...
Police investigate string of car break-ins in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are asking for your help in identifying an individual involved in multiple vehicle break-ins. Officials say the individual was involved in the theft of a vehicle on Nicholson Street on December 18 and multiple other break-ins on December 19. The individual...
Route 14 closed to large trucks in Lycoming and Tioga Counties
Lewis Township, Pa. — Route 14 is closed to large trucks in both directions between the Route 15 interchange (Trout Run exit) in Lewis Township, Lycoming County and Route 414 in Canton Township, Bradford County due to a multi-vehicle crash with downed wires. Passenger cars are still permitted on Route 14 but will be restricted to one lane. A detour for southbound truck traffic is in place using Routes 414, 154 and 3012 (Grover Road). Northbound truck traffic is being detoured via Routes 15 and 6. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
Flames force families from homes in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Six people were forced from their homes after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in Scranton. Officials on the scene say the flames sparked around 3 p.m. at the duplex along 13th Avenue on the city's west side. Three families live there and are being helped...
WOLF
Over 100 disabled vehicles, accidents reported in Luzerne Co.
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police are urging drivers to avoid the roads today, as at least 100 disabled vehicles and accidents have been reported throughout the county. If you do not have snow tires or 4x4/AWD these driving conditions are not for you. Additionally, those with 4x4/AWD...
Crews respond to fire at shopping plaza near Tunkhannock
EATON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple crews responded to a fire at a business complex near Tunkhannock early Friday morning. The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. at a shopping plaza on the Hunter Highway in Eaton Township. Fire departments from both Wyoming and Luzerne counties were on the scene. The flames appeared […]
Cortlandville man charged with stealing purse
According to officers, Carl Sherman, 51, of Cortlandville, stole a victim's purse while the victim was shopping.
One dead after smoking accident with oxygen
SWEET VALLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Sweet Valley man died on Wednesday due to complications from severe facial burns. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio says 58-year-old, Timothy B. Saxe of Sweet Valley, was pronounced dead on Wednesday, December 21, at 5:34 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. According to Buglio, the cause […]
Nanticoke woman sentenced for thefts in Dallas, Plymouth townships
WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Nanticoke was sentenced Thursday to state prison for stealing items from houses in Dallas and Plymouth townships in 2020. Sandra Lee Davis, 41, of Houseman Street, began sobbing when Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced her to six years, six months to 13 years in prison on four total counts of theft and four total counts of receiving stolen property. Davis pled guilty to the charges Nov. 14.
Honesdale woman loses $9K in ‘bail scheme’
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Reading man has been charged after he allegedly schemed $9,000 from a Honesdale woman. Wayne County District Attorney, A.G. Howell said on Wednesday, 20-year-old, Christopher Mauricio III, of Reading, was involved in a scheme to steal money from the victim. According to a...
Lane restriction on I-81 in Susquehanna Co. due to crash
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, there is currently a lane restriction on Interstate 81 southbound due to a crash.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Liberty man convicted of illegal possession of gun, fentanyl and cocaine
MONTICELLO – A Liberty man was convicted of criminal possession of drugs and a weapon for possession of more than eight ounces of cocaine and fentanyl along with a loaded handgun in the Village of Liberty earlier this year. Malcolm Ford, 57, was arrested after police executed a search...
Sayre man charged with biting police officer, public drunkeness
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A Sayre man is in jail after he was accused of public drunkenness, biting a police officer, and resisting arrest. Sayre Borough Police arrested Shawn Lake, 31, over the weekend after receiving a report of a man and woman harassing staff at a local Dandy. The criminal complaint said that Lake […]
whcuradio.com
Ithaca Police arrest man in Dollar Tree burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges. The Ithaca Police Department was notified of a theft just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. A private security contractor for the Dollar Tree was watching it happen in real-time. IPD responded and took the man into custody without incident. 26-year-old Edrick Acosta Ramos is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
Pennsylvania DOT reduces speed limit on I-81
Due to the winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that it is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 81 to 45 mph.
whcuradio.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Ithaca stabbing
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police have a suspect in a deadly stabbing. Authorities are not identifying the suspect, who was taken to Tompkins County Jail on unrelated charges, but they have identified the victim as 37-year-old Zacharias Moore. Police say Moore was found around 11:30 Monday morning in...
Detectives: Father charged in newborn’s death had fentanyl in jail
WILKES-BARRE — A rolled up $1 bill covered with fentanyl was found in the wallet of Gary Edward Travinski Jr., as he was being searched
Sheriff’s looking to ID Weis theft suspect
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is investigating a larceny that occurred at the Weis on Day Hollow Road on December 5th.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: December 23, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, due to some heavy snowstorms, passenger trains loaded with Christmas mail are running late on all three railroads that come into Binghamton. More than 700 packages of clothing and 350 baskets of food were sent...
Comments / 0