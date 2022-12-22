ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Joanna Gaines recovering from second surgery to treat herniated disc: 'Truly grateful for the forced rest'

By Elizabeth Pritchett
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 10

de burn
3d ago

prayers for you, hope you are doing better 🙏

Reply
2
Renee Owens
4d ago

PRAYING FOR YOU!!!!

Reply
5
DEBORAH Collins
3d ago

Condolences to the family, but this do not sound right.🙏

Reply
2
Related
People

Joanna Gaines Breaks Down to Mom About Not Embracing Her Korean Heritage: 'I Always Wanted to Say I Was Sorry'

The Magnolia Network star opened up to her mom in the final episode of her podcast, The Stories We Tell with Joanna Gaines Joanna Gaines had a tearful moment with her mom on the final episode of her podcast The Stories We Tell with Joanna Gaines. The Fixer Upper star, 44, invited her mom, Nan, on the show for an emotional deep-dive into her past. Having grown up with an American father and a Korean mother, Joanna has not always been accepting of her "halfness," a difficult...
OK! Magazine

Pregnant Meghan McCain Admits 'Nothing Fits' While Waiting For Second 'Little Lady' To Join Brood

The bun is almost out of the oven! Pregnant Meghan McCain is getting ready to welcome her second child with husband Ben Domenech — and it seems they may be expanding their brood any day now.The View alum offered a glimpse of her baby bump on Monday, December 12, sharing a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story in loungewear consisting of a black long-sleeve top and grey sweatpants.Alongside the photo with her hand on her back and her blonde locks tucked behind her ear as she smiled, McCain wrote, "Nothing fits!!"'SHE WOULD HAVE LEAKED THE INFORMATION': MEGHAN MCCAIN BLINDSIDED BY...
Distractify

'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Haack Is Moving on Professionally and Romantically

Since 2013, we’ve gotten to know Flip or Flop famed real estate couple Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa as they’ve flipped (or flopped) houses that seemed like lost causes. Over the HGTV series’s 10 seasons, their chemistry and real estate savvy captured the eyes of the home renovation genre-loving nation. But when Christina and Tarek divorced, drama ensued throughout both their lives.
TEXAS STATE
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital speculation: If Rory dies someone will uncover the photo he snapped at PCPD

Rory may have a secretPhoto byGeneral Hospital screenshot. General Hospital spoilers and fans are buzzing about the fate of Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Cruze) who was hooked on Friday. Officer Cabrera was bleeding from the mouth and had to be given the antidote to the venom the hook killer uses. Just before he left the PCPD Jorda Ashford (Tanisha Harper) gave him some files ad when he stepped out of her office he snapped a photo of the one on top.
E! News

Jenna Bush Hager Recalls How Her Now-Husband Got Caught Sneaking Out of White House Early On in Romance

Watch: Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Story About Late Grandmother. The Secret Service was on the case. Jenna Bush Hager responded to two fans during the After Show segment of the Nov. 29 episode of Watch What Happens Live who wanted to know how her now-husband Henry Hager managed to evade the Secret Service when he snuck out of the White House early on in their relationship.
musictimes.com

Jake Flint Real Cause of Death: Was Foul Play Involved? Did He Die of an Illness?

Country music singer Jake Flint unexpectedly died hours after his marriage. He was 37. Flint left his wife, family, and fans after his publicist confirmed his passing. In an exclusive statement to EW, publicist Clif Doyal said Flint passed away on November 26 hours after exchanging views with his bride, Brenda.
Fox News

Fox News

911K+
Followers
4K+
Post
709M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy