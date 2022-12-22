Read full article on original website
So It Begins: 2 of Nick Cannon’s 6 Baby Mothers Are Beefing on Instagram
One of the mothers to Nick Cannon’s 11 children isn’t taking a liking to what she believes is Cannon’s absence in her child’s life. It all started when LaNisha Cole, 40, questioned why he frequently posted images of his other children on Instagram, but never posted images of the 3-month-old child she shares with The Masked Singer star named Onyx.
HipHopDX.com
Tory Lanez Reaches Settlement With 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Over Alleged Nightclub Assaults
Tory Lanez has reportedly reached a settlement with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince over alleged nightclub assaults. According to RadarOnline, the Canadian rapper’s attorney, Kadisha Phelps, revealed a secret financial agreement had been struck as part of her plea to take the trial date off the court’s calender.
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, Addresses Tory Lanez Assault Trial
Rapper Pardison Fontaine who is also Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, is speaking out on her assault trial against Tory Lanez. “To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you …” Fontaine wrote on Instagram. “When you do find the courage to speak up it seems you will be ridiculed. Your credibility will be questioned, your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass. In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public. To anyone with a sister, mother, niece or aunt, I pray for their protection. I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
R. Kelly’s fiancée Joycelyn Savage allegedly gives birth to their baby (photo)
Joycelyn Savage, the fiancée of imprisoned singer R. Kelly, announced the arrival of her infant on Instagram. During Kelly’s state trial in Chicago in August 2022, Savage said she and the toppled titan of R&B had gotten engaged and that she was impregnated with the “Step in the Name of Love” crooner’s child.
Fans left concerned after Britney Spears posts video of herself in the shower
Fans are flooding to social media in concern for Britney Spears after she posted a video of herself in the shower on Instagram. The 41-year-old 'Toxic' singer may have deactivated her Instagram account earlier this month in a bid to take a break from social media, but it didn't take her long to get back on the platform and share a series of shower selfies and videos.
Mum-to-be outraged by 'offensive' gift husband received at baby shower
A mum-to-be has shared her outrage after her husband was given a gift that has been deemed ‘offensive’ by social media users. The unnamed woman took to Reddit to share a photo of the onesie a family member purchased for the couple’s baby that read ‘Daddy-proof Shirt’ on the front.
musictimes.com
GloRilla, Saweetie Feuding? Rapper Breaks Silence About Fight Allegations
GloRilla previously released two of the most viral hits of this year titled "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" with Hitkidd and "Tomorrow 2" with Cardi B. Despite being a popular and successful musician, the rapper became a target of false information as many alleged that she's feuding with Saweetie. According to Uproxx,...
Popculture
'Teen Mom' Star Leah Messer Breaks Her Silence Over Jaylan Mobley Split
Leah Messer is opening up about her split from ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley for the first time. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star said she was "doing great" as she embarks on her "healing process" after splitting from Mobley in October – just two months after the pair had gotten engaged.
Defense witness gives testimony that backfires badly on Tory Lanez
One of the star witnesses for Tory Lanez’s defense in the criminal trial may have done more harm than good for the beleaguered rapper’s chances of getting exonerated. The defense subpoenaed witness Sean Kelly who testified he was awakened by a loud fracas taking place on his Los Angeles street in the summer of 2020. Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, and her former BFF Kelsey Harris reportedly argued as they were being driven from a Kylie Jenner party in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of L.A.
Influencer admits she shaves baby's head to make hair grow back thicker
An influencer has divided opinion after admitting she shaves her baby's head. Ruby Tuesday Matthews, from Byron Bay, Australia, shared a 'mum fail' on Instagram, explaining that she had shaved her baby's head ahead of a Christmas photo shoot. The mum-of-three - who welcomed daughter Holiday in September - said:...
Hungover mum writes hilariously relatable note to sons after night out
A mum has left people crying tears of laughter after sharing her ‘relatable’ note to her children after a late night concert. With children to entertain, a mum took it upon herself to leave an honest message for her sons pleading for a lie in – with the promise of a fun day out if they let her sleep.
Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague shuts down rumours about split with Tommy Fury over Christmas
Molly-Mae Hague has set the record straight after fans questioned where partner Tommy Fury was on Christmas Day. The former Love Island stars - who are expecting their first child together - have been at the centre of split rumours ever since the influencer admitted her relationship was taking place mostly over FaceTime and hinted she was finding things hard.
Vardy V Rooney viewers are not happy as they 'switch off' minutes into drama
That's the verdict of some fans who tuned into watch the Channel 4 drama based on the 'Wagatha Christie' trial that gripped Brits earlier this year. Vardy V Rooney: A Courtroom Drama aired its first episode last night (December 21) as it took viewers into the ins and outs of the libel trial that dominated headlines for weeks.
Forgotten scene in The Grinch is ruining people's childhoods
Many of us have been getting ourselves into the Christmas spirit by rattling through their favourite festive flicks over the past few weeks, but there's one childhood classic that has left viewers feeling a little uneasy after rewatching in later life. How The Grinch Stole Christmas is arguably one of...
Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer announces she's pregnant
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter, Rumer Willis, has announced she's pregnant. The actor, 34, took to social media to share the happy news, posting a series of photos of her growing baby bump alongside partner Derek Richard Thomas. In one sweet snap, Derek could be seen kissing Rumer's bump,...
People left crying over couple’s sweet wedding vows
People are taking to social media to applaud a couple's tear-jerking wedding vows. @tentwentysevenfilms Dare you not to cry! #engaged #weddingday #casamento #married #wedding #weddingvows #love #weddingceremony #bride #weddinginspo #bridalgown ♬ original sound - Ten Twenty Seven Films. If my future partner doesn't whack out a speech as good...
Ashley Banjo and wife Francesca Abbott split after 16 years together and share emotional statement
Diversity star Ashley Banjo and his wife Francesca Abbott have announced they are splitting up after 16 years together. Banjo and Abbott, who is also a dancer, got engaged in 2014 after meeting and falling in love when they were just teenagers, and they tied the knot one year later in 2015.
Tristan Thompson’s charitable act gets support from Khloé Kardashian
It’s been a wild year for Tristan Thompson, but he is doing everything he can to not be on the naughty list this Christmas. The serial cheater made headlines all year for things like fathering a child with Maralee Nichols, months before doing the same via surrogate with...
