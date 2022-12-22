Ukraine War Live Updates: Zelenskyy's Visit to Washington Hailed a Historic Success; Kyiv's Energy Situation Remains Dire

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
U.S. House Passes $1.7 Trillion Bill Funding Federal Government Through September, Sending It to Biden
The U.S. House passed a bill to fund the federal government for the rest of the fiscal year, through September. The legislation now goes to President Joe Biden, who has said he is eager to sign it into law. Overall, the legislation provides $772.5 billion for nondefense discretionary programs, and...
Trump Declares Himself 'Clairvoyant'; Critics Wonder How He Got Election So Wrong
He also missed the FBI searching Mar-a-Lago for the documents he had stashed there.
NBC Connecticut
‘Secure 2.0' Clears Congress as Part of Omnibus Appropriations Bill, Will Bring More Changes to U.S. Retirement System
"Secure 2.0" is part of the omnibus appropriations bill approved by the Senate on Thursday and the House on Friday. The bill now will go to President Joe Biden for him to sign into law. The goal of Secure 2.0 is to build upon changes implemented by the 2019 Secure...
Major foreign aid groups suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bars female employees
At least half a dozen major foreign aid groups have said they are temporarily suspending their operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban barred female employees of non-governmental organizations from coming to work.
Comments / 0