opb.org
Goldendale, Washington, energy project would harm tribal resources, environmental impact statement finds
The Goldendale Energy Storage Project would significantly impact tribal cultural resources — with no ways around those impacts. Those are the findings of a study on the ways the renewable energy project could harm the environment. The Washington State Department of Ecology released its final environmental impact statement Wednesday...
Eastern Washington Rancher Appointed to Washington Wolf Advisory Group
Stevens County rancher Scott Nielsen has been a vocal critic of state wolf management practices, so he admits it was a little surprising to be appointed to the Wolf Advisory Group. “I will be bringing a much different viewpoint to these meetings about what is playing out on the ground,”...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Long stretch of I-84 remains closed in Oregon winter storm
The Oregon Department of Transportation said Friday afternoon that Interstate 84 remains closed over a 47-mile stretch “with no reopening in sight” as the winter storm is pounding northwest Oregon. ODOT released video of plows working to clear the freeway, which is closed between Troutdale and Hood River...
kptv.com
Drivers stuck in the Gorge as I-84 shuts down in both directions
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - Our First Alert Weather Day coverage also included a look at major road closures still in place in the Gorge. ODOT decided to keep I-84 closed in both directions between Troutdale and Hood River on Friday because of dangerous driving conditions. Truck drivers from all across...
🚨🚨ALERT DAY🚨🚨 Warming shelters, travel and latest forecast
REGIONAL, WASHINGTON – An ALERT DAY has been issued by the KAPP-KVEW First Alert Weather Team for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23. An ALERT DAY is issued when weather conditions will significantly impact your life, including travel or life-threatening conditions. The ALERT DAY has been issued due to the following: Extreme cold and wind chill affecting the following...
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital hit hard by ‘tripledemic’
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — At least one person has died from the flu in the Yakima Valley and while cases continue to go up, influenza is just one of the spikes in respiratory illnesses that’s putting stress on local health care resources. Dr. Marty Brueggemann with Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital said hospitals didn’t see a lot of flu patients during...
FOX 11 and 41
Accused driver in deadly car v tree crash blames girlfriend, documents say
YAKIMA, Wash. — The driver suspected of crashing into a tree on Lincoln Avenue in a collision that killed one woman and injured another appeared in the Yakima County Court on December 20, according to court documents. Shane Dillian Kroeger, 25, made a preliminary appearance in court and was...
