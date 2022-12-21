ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klickitat County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Long stretch of I-84 remains closed in Oregon winter storm

The Oregon Department of Transportation said Friday afternoon that Interstate 84 remains closed over a 47-mile stretch “with no reopening in sight” as the winter storm is pounding northwest Oregon. ODOT released video of plows working to clear the freeway, which is closed between Troutdale and Hood River...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Drivers stuck in the Gorge as I-84 shuts down in both directions

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - Our First Alert Weather Day coverage also included a look at major road closures still in place in the Gorge. ODOT decided to keep I-84 closed in both directions between Troutdale and Hood River on Friday because of dangerous driving conditions. Truck drivers from all across...
TROUTDALE, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

🚨🚨ALERT DAY🚨🚨 Warming shelters, travel and latest forecast

REGIONAL, WASHINGTON – An ALERT DAY has been issued by the KAPP-KVEW First Alert Weather Team for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23. An ALERT DAY is issued when weather conditions will significantly impact your life, including travel or life-threatening conditions. The ALERT DAY has been issued due to the following: Extreme cold and wind chill affecting the following...
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy