Lebanon-Express

Winter blizzard moves through northern states

Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.
More cold and a very white Christmas for many in the US

A powerful winter storm claims at least 15 lives across the US as temperatures plunge, winds howl and power lines fall. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are waking up in the dark to unlit trees on Christmas Eve, after destructive winds and heavy snow from a winter storm tore down power lines and endangered drivers across the country, killing at least 15 people in its path.

