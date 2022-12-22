ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Turns Off Instagram Comments After Fans Express Concern About Star's Well-Being

By OK! Staff
 4 days ago
Is something fishy happening? On Tuesday, December 20, Britney Spears , 41, popped up again on social media — just days after fans were concerned about her well-being .

The "Toxic" songstress first posted a photo of herself in a white dress, writing, "This is when I married myself 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Yes that brilliant idea💡🙄 !!! A day to REMEMBER !!! This is the ORIGINAL … no filter 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!"

The pop star then shared a video of herself dancing in Mexico .

"Nights in Mexico - I’ve been there alone a couple of times and honestly have no idea how I did it … it’s a hot spot !!! But with what I’ve been through …I’m a little cautious in a different country … but HEY at this point they should be cautious with me 🤪🤪🤪 !!! Psss here’s me dancing at a restaurant for my birthday 🎉 !!!" she wrote.

"Instagram doesn’t like posts of people revealing their bodies anymore so here’s a selfie of me in Mexico 🇲🇽 !!! Mom and Dad … I crossed the border and I made it !!! After no coffee for 15 years ☕️ … Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I’m treated as an equal … let’s have coffee and talk about it !!!" she captioned a photo of herself naked in the shower.

This time around, Spears, who was freed from her conservatorship in November 2021, turned off all of her comments, as fans fear that she is not actually running her own social media accounts.

FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP STAR'S EARLY DAYS

However, Spears' husband stepped in and told everyone that the musical artist is doing just fine and there's no need to worry .

"Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it's good to take a break,” Sam Asghari said. “She has her voice and is a free woman. I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times."

"I've always respected and supported her privacy with everything I've had," he added. "I ask of you supportive and protective fans to do the same."

