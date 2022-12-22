ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
technewstoday.com

How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password

Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
Cult of Mac

Get 20% off 96 different Laut accessories for Apple devices

Year-end sales can be a bonanza for anyone seeking Apple accessories — and the Laut sale in the Cult of Mac Store is no exception. You can slash 20% off the price of 96 different accessories for Apple products. So whether you need a stand, charger or case for...
game-news24.com

Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price

Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
New York Post

No laptop under the tree? This refurbished MacBook Air is 74% off

Dipping your toe into the ever-popular Apple ecosystem for the first time can come with a steep price tag, but when you opt for a Grade-A refurbished MacBook Air, you can get the style and performance of a Mac for the low price of $413.99. For powerful computing that can...
The Verge

Wearing an Apple Watch Ultra for a month convinced me to buy a Series 7

The Apple Watch Ultra is a very good smartwatch. It’s got loads of features, very long battery life, a titanium shell, and a distinctive design. You can read all about how good it is in my colleague Victoria Song’s review from earlier this fall. Be sure to check out the feature-length video review we recently published that does a deeper dive into Apple’s unique claims for the Ultra.
ComicBook

Xbox Reveals 3 Upcoming Bethesda Games Will Be Exclusives

Xbox has confirmed that three upcoming Bethesda games will be exclusives. Xbox has been heavily criticized for its lack of high quality exclusive games over the last decade or so. While it did really well during the Xbox 360, things slowed down quite a bit during the Xbox One era. The console released with some enjoyable launch titles like Dead Rising 3 and even Ryse: Son of Rome before introducing the world to Titanfall as an Xbox exclusive. It was a great start, but suffered when games like Halo 5 underwhelmed fans and there was a lack of exciting new IP exclusive to Xbox. The platform holder has since begun buying developers and publishers to have a wider array of great first-party games, such as the upcoming Starfield from Bethesda.
Digital Trends

You can get a pair of AirPods for $90, but hurry – they’re selling fast

Impressively, AirPods deals have got even better today with Walmart offering Apple AirPods (2nd generation) for just $90. Normally priced at $119, you save $29 off the usual price. These are slightly older AirPods than the latest 3rd-generation ones, and they lack a wireless charging case, but other than that, you’re getting all the ease of AirPods for a far lower price than usual. Let’s take a look at what you need to know. Alternatively, hit the buy button now if you’ve been waiting for this offer.
Nick Davis

Kids make $5000 a month reselling snacks from Costco

Reselling items like snacks from Costco on Amazon for a profit can be a profitable business venture for those with the knowledge and resources to do it correctly. However, it is important to keep in mind that reselling is a competitive industry and requires careful research and planning to be successful. According to a recent article by the U.S. Sun, a young man named Will Rivera shared a video that his little brothers go to Costco and scan snack items like protein shakes to see if it would be profitable to sell on Amazon. It is working very well for them as they average a profit of $5000 a month from reselling Costco products.
Cult of Mac

This VPN subscription is a winning last-minute gift for the chronically online

Internet use is unavoidable these days, whether you rely upon that connectivity for professional efforts, educational purposes, gaming, streaming or social media engagement. That makes many of us susceptible to unseen risks daily, threatening personal privacy and data security. Fortunately, the Windscribe VPN Pro Plan packs plenty of protection. A...
TechRadar

Seven wishes for iOS 17 that I want to see for my iPhone

The end of the year is usually a time when people reflect on what came before in the previous year, and the same applies to Apple's software, iOS especially. Since 2007 with the debut of the iPhone and iOS, there's been a yearly turnaround of new software updates that would bring big changes or small improvements, such as a redesign in iOS 7, or widgets on the home screen in iOS 14.
Cult of Mac

Design problem forced Apple to nerf iPhone 14 Pro chip

The A16 processor in the iPhone 14 Pro models isn’t as powerful as Apple first hoped. Engineers reportedly mucked up the original design of the GPU so much that the company was forced to use essentially the same design as its predecessor. Apple’s difficulties hiring and retaining top talent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy