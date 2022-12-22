ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian Americans see Zelenskiy visit as promising sign, urge more U.S. support

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Americans in Washington saw President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's U.S. visit as a promising sign that displayed strong relations between the countries but also urged more American assistance to defend against the Russian invasion.

Dozens of pro-Ukrainian activists gathered near the White House on Wednesday afternoon as Zelenskiy visited Washington for his first publicly known foreign trip since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. The group called "U.S. Ukrainian Activists" then headed to the U.S. Capitol for Zelenskiy's address to the Congress.

The United States will provide $1.85 billion in additional military assistance for Ukraine, including a Patriot Air Defense System, President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, America has committed about $21.2 billion in military assistance to Kyiv.

"In the long term, helping Ukraine will enable the U.S. to preserve national security," Catherine Pedersen, a board member of the U.S. Ukrainian Activists group, told Reuters. "It's that awkward situation where you are incredibly grateful for (U.S.) support, but there is need for more," she added.

Another Ukrainian American, Oleksandra Kepple, a researcher at the University of Maryland, said the current U.S. assistance to Ukraine was not yet sufficient for Kyiv to win.

"I obviously appreciate U.S. assistance. Its enough to survive but not yet enough to win," Kepple said.

Ukrainian-American Katrina Durbak, an urban planning, housing and climate change policy analyst, echoed the sentiment.

"Ukrainians are asking for aid and assistance. Had the U.S. provided the assistance sooner, more lives could have been saved," Durbak said, adding that Zelenskiy's trip could help make a case for more aid.

Russia says it is waging a "special military operation" in Ukraine to rid it of nationalists and protect Russian-speaking communities. Ukraine and the West describe the Kremlin's actions as an unprovoked war of aggression.

Comments / 19

Andrew Schnabel
3d ago

John F Kennedy vowed in the document saying we won’t use nuclear weapons against the Soviet Union if they don’t use them against us that if Ukraine ever needed our help, we would unconditionally comply with helping them, so our government better actually send troops to Ukraine to help stop Russias military, otherwise the government will have failed what is forefathers had set out for this country to do!

Tigerbear Dufour
1d ago

I haven't seen anyone urge more money to Ukraine except the Democrats.The well is going to dry up soon. We're so far in debt with no end in sight....How can we keep sending billions when we have people needing basic essentials that they can't afford because of Bidens 40 year high inflation?

