Washington State, Utah State aim to bounce back in Hawaii

Washington State will meet Utah State in the third-place game of the Diamond Head Classic on Sunday in Honolulu. The Cougars (5-7) and Aggies (10-2) each fell in the semifinals on Friday, with Washington State losing 62-51 to Hawaii and Utah State coming up short against SMU 77-74. Washington State,...
