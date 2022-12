UPDATE 4:20 PM: Power has been restored. The City is aware of a Hudson Public Power outage in Northeast Hudson. Our Stow Road substation near Hudson High School lost its feed from First Energy. While First Energy works to figure out the problem, Hudson Public Power crews are feeding this area of Hudson to our Prospect Street substation in order to restore power to our residents. HPP crews are currently out in these extreme conditions working on the switch and hope to have power restored within the next two hours.

1 DAY AGO