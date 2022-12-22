ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Cheney sits with Democratic colleagues ahead of Zelensky address to Congress

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
Outgoing Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney was seen seated next to Democrats as she attended Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky ’s address to the Congress on Wednesday.

Mr Zelensky is on his first visit to the US since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

In his address, he thanked the American people for supporting Ukraine and invoked the US military triumphs.

He also urged the Congress to make decisions that will save “millions of lives” as Ukraine fights its own war of independence.

Ahead of his speech, Ms Cheney was seen seated next to Democrats and not with her Republican colleagues.

“Representative Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming, is sitting with Democrats, not Republicans. She’s sitting next to Representative Elaine Luria, Democrat of Virginia, a fellow member of the Jan. 6 committee,” reported The New York Times.

Michigan Advance reporter Andrew Roth said in a tweet that Ms Cheney was seen sitting next to another Democrat Elissa Slotkin.

Ms Cheney’s seat in the Democrats chamber was also reported by The Hill reporter Mychael Schnell.

Earlier this week, Ms Cheney delivered a speech against former president Donald Trump during the final meeting of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.

“No man who would behave that way at that moment in time can ever serve in any position of authority in our nation again. He is unfit for any office,” she said in her speech.

Ms Cheney has been critical of Mr Trump over the last few years and grounded her politics around taking swipes at the twice impeached president for his conduct inside and outside the Oval Office.

Ms Cheney, who is the daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney, has not ruled out running in 2024 as a Republican or an independent.

Ahead of the Ukrainian president's address, Ms Cheney's party colleagues Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor.

Pat Placette
4d ago

You can hardly blame her after members of her own party turned against her FOR SEEKING THE TRUTH!! Then again, Rs CAN'T handle the truth!!!

Love Wyoming
3d ago

You can have her! Wyoming certainly doesn’t!Watch out California and Newsome! She’s coming your next! Cheney for Governor! Wyoming doesn’t want her.

lori2112
3d ago

She sat on the Democrats’ side because she knew how childish the republicans were going to act and she didn’t want to be associated with the 5 year olds…🤷‍♀️

TheDailyBeast

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Leaves GOP Rep Fumbling Over Trump 2024 Defense

A GOP representative refused to denounce Donald Trump—even when the former president (and current nominee) called for the termination of the U.S. Constitution. Rep. David Joyce (R-OH) told ABC’s This Week host George Stephanopoulos that he would support whoever the Republican nominee is in 2024, even if Trump is that person. It came a day after Trump called for a new election on Truth Social: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”
Vice

The Far Right Is Dumping Marjorie Taylor Greene

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was once a darling of the far-right. Apparently not anymore. Republican Rep. Greene disavowed white nationalist livestreamer Nick Fuentes, who’s now getting cozy with disgraced rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye), “and his racist, anti-semitic ideology” in a tweet last month. Ever since, Fuentes’ followers—known as “groypers”—have viciously turned on her.
Daily Beast

Fox News Host Mark Levin Melts Down at ‘Bonehead’ Matt Gaetz

Longtime Fox News host Mark Levin has a knack for losing his cool at a moment’s notice. And during his Tuesday evening radio show, he did just that, except his ire wasn’t focused on the usual “Marxist” suspects. Instead, Levin tore into Republicans seeking to derail...
WCVB

BU professor: If Trump is charged with insurrection, Supreme Court could decide if he can run again

BOSTON — The Jan. 6 committee is planning to hold its final public meeting on Monday, where it is expected to approve its final report and make announcements about criminal referrals to the Justice Department. If those criminal referrals include former President Donald Trump, asABC News is reporting, it could force the Supreme Court to decide on his political future.
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
The Independent

Anger as ‘worthless’ Texas governor drops off migrants outside Kamala Harris’s residence in freezing weather

Texas Governor Greg Abbott appears to have celebrated Christmas this weekend by ensuring that three busloads of migrants would be left in the cold outside of Kamala Harris’s residence.The Republican state leader has continued, along with Florida’s Ron DeSantis, to use confused migrants and lure them onto buses to take them to areas that will attract media attention under the promise of aid being provided once they arrive. In many if not all cases, the governors have had little to no contact with local authorities to manage the migrants’ arrival and to ensure they are not left out on...
The Independent

Trump marks Christmas Day with furious rant claiming the US is ‘dying from within’

Donald Trump decided against spreading joy and cheer and opted instead to declare that the United States was “dying from within” as he wished Americans holiday greetings on Sunday.The former president, who was described in a recent New York Magazine profile as connected to only a tiny inner circle of aides and advisers as he pursues a third bid for the White House, remains largely holed up at Mar-a-Lago and his other Florida properties as he faces a bevy of criminal and civil investigations.Those ever-present issues were mirrored in Mr Trump’s mood on Sunday morning as he noted the...
The Comeback

More brutal Donald Trump golfing details revealed

While the national news isn’t too kind to former President Donald Trump these days, it turns out that the reports coming from his own people are even worse. Earlier this week, the Washington Post published a report on what life is like for Trump in his private resort where he attempts to cling to some sense of normality Read more... The post More brutal Donald Trump golfing details revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Washington Examiner

Republicans ‘flabbergasted’ by RNC response to Trump, emails reveal

Several members of the Republican National Committee were reportedly angry with former President Donald Trump after he was seen hosting white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West at his Mar-a-Lago home in November, calling on the committee chairwoman to denounce his actions. In private emails that were sent to...
The Independent

The Independent

