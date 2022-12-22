ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dalles, OR

‘Water vampire’ Google using remote Oregon town’s water to cool data centre as it plans expansion despite drought

By Stuti Mishra
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljWoX_0jr7CY9v00

Google is continuing to use almost one-third of the total water consumed in a drought-hit Oregan county, according to government records released following a long legal battle.

The data was released after a 13-month-long legal fight between local media outlet The Oregonian/OregonLive and the city of The Dalles.

It showed that the search giant consumed about 1.2 billion liters of water during 2021 at its facilities in The Dalles county alone, an amount staggeringly higher than the water it consumes in other counties.

The Oregan city is home to a major Google data centre and has been granted tax breaks in order to expand its presence, the outlet reported.

“I don’t believe that the best interests in the greater community have been in mind. It’s been more of a short-term economic deal… just to get Google in. And then Google’s become a water vampire, basically,” Dawn Rasmussen, who lived in an unincorporated area of Wasco County outside the city limits told The Oregonian/OregonLive .

However, its water consumption has come under scrutiny recently as western parts suffered a severe drought. As much as 98 per cent of the county is categorised as being in a state of “extreme drought”.

However, the city refused to provide the water usage information to the media outlet, calling that information a trade secret that isn’t subject to disclosure under the state public records law. But the Wasco County district attorney approved the release of the details after a year-long legal battle.

“The information itself is of the highest public interest,” Ellen Osoinach, the RCFP attorney who represented The Oregonian/OregonLive in the case, was quoted by The Register as saying.

“This is a limited, communal resource and the West is in a drought,” Osoinach said. “There are data centres all over the country and right here in Oregon , and the amount of water they consume is something that’s incredibly important to all water users.”

Concerns have been raised about Google’s increasing water demand as it eyes expansion while the city faces a shortage. According to The Oregonian , the tech giant’s water use at the facilities in The Dalles has nearly tripled in the past five years, and it claims that it now consumes more than a quarter of all the water used in the city.

“If the data centre water use doubles or triples over the next decade, it’s going to have serious effects on fish and wildlife on source water streams, and it’s potentially going to have serious effects for other water users in the area of The Dalles,” John DeVoe, executive director of the nonprofit advocacy group WaterWatch, told The Register .

Comments / 9

Related
focushillsboro.com

Oregon House Lawmakers Visit the Facebook Data Center and Talk About the Central Oregon Drought and Water Challenges

Facebook Data Center: As part of a three-day trip to Central and Eastern Oregon, House Speaker Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) joined House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) for a multi-site tour around Prineville to highlight the region’s growing economic opportunities and discuss ongoing efforts to support local businesses and families impacted drought and water shortages.
PRINEVILLE, OR
focushillsboro.com

Several Road Closures in Oregon Due to Winter Storm

Several Road Closures: This evening, many people in the state of Oregon saw precipitation that was primarily in the form of freezing rain as the temperatures dropped significantly. The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning that will remain in place until Friday at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. There may be an additional one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch of ice at elevations of 2,000 feet or less, while those at higher elevations may see slightly less.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Ice Storm Warnings posted for the Columbia River Gorge, could see up to an inch in places

PORTLAND, Ore. — The nasty winter weather is not over for those living in and around the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Ice Storm Warning going into effect at midnight. Corbett, Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Fall, Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, and Stevenson could see up to 1/2 inch of ice before warmer air gets into the gorge. The Ice Storm Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say winds could be gusting as high as 50 mph.
STEVENSON, WA
kptv.com

Drivers stuck in the Gorge as I-84 shuts down in both directions

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - Our First Alert Weather Day coverage also included a look at major road closures still in place in the Gorge. ODOT decided to keep I-84 closed in both directions between Troutdale and Hood River on Friday because of dangerous driving conditions. Truck drivers from all across...
TROUTDALE, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

WAGAP Emergency Warming Services update: Dec. 22, 2022

Prepare now: During life-threatening weather conditions, Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) emergency housing offices assist houseless individuals in planning for warm/safe overnight options during regular business hours. IN KLICKITAT COUNTY: Call 509-493-2662 extension 301, Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA
columbiagorgenews.com

NWPRD wraps up first phase of Sorosis Park rehabilitation

THE DALLES — With phase one of Sorosis Park’s rehabilitation almost complete, Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation District (NWPRD) looks toward future steps of the project, which include replacing Tree Top Playground, adding a basketball court, and creating a pavilion to be used as a community gathering space.
WASCO COUNTY, OR
gorgenewscenter.com

City of The Dalles Public Works: Prevent Frozen Water Pipes

Very cold temperatures are forecast this week. You can save yourself the hassle and cost of emergency repairs by taking a few simple steps to reduce the risk of burst pipes before freezing weather sets in:. Drain or blow out all irrigation systems. Remove hoses from outside faucets and install...
onekindesign.com

Tour this spectacular cliff house retreat perched over the Columbia River

Cliff House is a modern family retreat designed by Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects, perched on a rocky bluff overlooking the Columbia River in White Salmon, Washington. The homeowners built this dwelling in a desirable location, near their favorite playgrounds for outdoor adventure activities — windsurfing, skiing, or mountain biking.
WHITE SALMON, WA
columbiagorgenews.com

Mid-Columbia Medical Center approves agreement to join Adventist Health

THE DALLES — Mid-Columbia Medical Center (MCMC) and Adventist Health leadership have announced the two organizations have approved an affiliation agreement for MCMC to join Adventist Health (pending regulatory and state review). The affiliation with Adventist Health will advance rural healthcare — the nonprofit healthcare organization has committed $100 million to finance MCMC’s strategic capital needs.
THE DALLES, OR
KTVZ

Furry Friends: Meet Bear, a laid-back senior gentleman

Bear is an older gentleman in need of a new, loving home after his owner's passing. He's waiting at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

DUII driver runs Redmond red light; crash injures 4; police say she tried to run, then steal patrol car

A Bend woman who allegedly ran a red light and crashed into two other vehicles on Highway 97 in Redmond on Christmas Eve, sending four people to the hospital, tried to run and was held by witnesses until police arrived – then jumped in a patrol car and tried to steal it, an officer said Sunday. The post DUII driver runs Redmond red light; crash injures 4; police say she tried to run, then steal patrol car appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
The Independent

The Independent

994K+
Followers
319K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy