ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Can’t look away’: Vardy v Rooney viewers enraptured by Channel 4 Wagatha Christie drama

By Nicole Vassell
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NtUe0_0jr7CVVk00

A dramatisation of the Wagatha Christie trial has captivated viewers with its portrayal of the legal battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney .

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama , starring Natalia Tena and Chanel Cresswell , is a two-part series that began on Channel 4 on Wednesday (21 December).

The Independent ’s reviewer, Nick Hilton, wasn’t too impressed with the programme. His one-star review said that the speed of its production felt “typical of the laziness of the British TV conveyor belt” and summarised: “It’s.......... a pile of crap.”

Vardy sued Rooney for libel at the High Court in May, after Rooney claimed that Vardy’s Instagram account had been responsible for leaks to the media.

After the case was dismissed by the judge in July, production on Vardy v Rooney began one month later, using the real court transcripts to make up the majority of the script.

However, plenty of viewers turned to social media while watching and shared just how much they were entertained by the show.

“This is cheesy af but I love it,” one fan wrote on Twitter, as another chimed in: “This is already the best comedy I’ve seen for years.”

“This is... Just unreal,” commented another viewer, before adding: “I need sleep but I can’t look away...”

One fan said that the story could have easily been part of a fictional scripted drama, writing: “This would have been a brilliant storyline on Footballers Wives .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mt4Xd_0jr7CVVk00

Many of the online comments noted surprise at how much they were enjoying the show.

“This #VardyvRooney is so bad it’s good. Does that even make sense?” wrote one, while another said: “Is this trash ? ... Yes. Am I watching ? ... Yes.”

“Watching Michael Sheen in #vardyvrooney is a joy. He is clearly enjoying every minute,” said one viewer of the Good Omens star, who plays Rooney’s lawyer David Sherborne in the programme.

The second and final part of Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama airs on Channel 4 on Thursday 22 December at 9pm. You can read The Independent ’s interview with Chanel Cresswell, who plays Coleen Rooney, here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Prince George’s Christmas painting suggests he shares King’s artistic talent

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a festive picture painted by their nine-year-old son, Prince George, which indicates that the future king might share his grandfather’s artistic talent.William and Kate tweeted the image of a reindeer in the snow with two robins, alongside the message “Happy Christmas!”Painting runs in the royal family, with the King known to have an artistic streak.Happy Christmas! 🎨 by George pic.twitter.com/59wXHYx0vb— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 25, 2022Charles has previously described how he finds painting so relaxing that it “transports me into another dimension”.Earlier this year, 79 of Charles’s watercolours...
The Independent

‘I’m such a sucker’: Joe Rogan ridiculed after falling for ‘father vs son boxing’ clickbait hoax

Joe Rogan has been ridiculed by fans after falling for a clickbait hoax on YouTube.The Joe Rogan Experience presenter has faced high-profile boycotts in the past over his platforming of conspiracy theories.During a recent episode, Rogan was seen describing at length a boxing match he had seen that supposedly took place between a father and a son.“I saw a video today of a boxing match between a father and a son. It made me so sad. Because there’s this young kid, he looks like he’s probably 17 or 18, and the father’s 42. And the father beats the s***...
The Independent

Princess Charlotte has ‘adorable’ response to Paddington reading at Westminster Abbey service

Princess Charlotte stole the show at the Westminster Abbey Carol Concert with her “sweet” reaction to an appearance by Paddington star Hugh Bonneville.Recorded earlier this month and broadcast on Christmas Eve, the Together at Christmas service saw the Cambridge family come together for the event, which was hosted by the Princess of Wales.The Prince of Wales and Prince George were also in attendance at the ceremony, which was filmed earlier this month.As part of the celebrations, Hugh Bonneville, who plays Mr Brown in the Paddington films, did a reading in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.As the announcement...
The Independent

Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega says Netflix series had one line of dialogue she refused to say

Jenna Ortega has revealed there was one line in Wednesday that she refused to say.The 20-year-old actor plays Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix series – a new re-imagining of Charles Addams’s iconic Addams Family.The line in question comes in the fourth episode of the series, based around her school’s annual dance. Wednesday is seen eyeing up a dress in the window of an antique shop, while out with Thing.Later in the episode, she is hunting around her room for something to wear, and finds that Thing had stolen the dress for her. She gives the disembodied hand a...
The Independent

Lupita Nyong’o reveals relationship with boyfriend Selema Masekela

Lupita Nyong’o has revealed she is dating American television host and sports commentator, Selema Masekela.The Oscar winner, 39, debuted her relationship with Masekela, 51, when she posted a video of the couple taking part in a popular social media trend. The clip showed the two standing side-by-side and snapping their fingers to the beat of “The King’s Affirmation” by Iniko and Reuel Williams, while they changed into various outfits.“We just click!” Nyong’o captioned the post, alongside an emoji of a pink heart with an arrow through the center. She also tagged the Los Angeles-based producer in the caption, and...
The Independent

Christmas Day TV ratings: King’s message tops most-watched festive broadcasts

The Christmas Day TV ratings have been revealed, unveiling the 15 most-watched broadcasts.With a showing on multiple channels, King Charles III’s first Christmas speech, following the death of the Queen earlier this year, topped the list with 10.72m viewers.Following behind was BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel and Call the Midwife, with 5.44m, 4.81m and 4.49m viewers, respectively.The BBC was also in the fifth olace with the premiere of Guy Ritchie’s live-action version of Aladdin, which was watched by 4.39m.Elsewhere, Danny Dyer’s departure from EastEnders saw the BBC soap beat ITV1’s Coronation Street and Emmerdale in...
The Independent

Hallmark movie star Lacey Chabert defends channel from Candace Cameron Bure’s marriage remarks

Hallmark Channel star Lacey Chabert has addressed Candance Cameron Bure’s controversial criticism of network’s Christmas movies.Full House star Bure drew criticism in November after saying that her new employers, the channel Great American Family, would keep “traditional marriage at the core” shortly after the announcement of Hallmark’s first film centred on an LGBTQ+ marriage.She added in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that a “change of leadership” had made Hallmark “a completely different network than when I started”.Now, Mean Girls actor Chabert, who rose to fame in 1990s series Party of Five, has defended Hallmark, saying that she...
The Independent

Owen Warner beams over sentimental football gift Jill Scott gave him for Christmas

I'm a Celebrity's Owen Warner has shared the thoughtful gift that camp mate and former Lioness, Jill Scott gave him for Christmas.The 23-year-old, who came runner-up to the footballer, showed off a signed shirt from one of his favourite footballers, James Maddison."Bin all the presents you’ve got me because Jill’s won. Just bin any presents you’ve got me", he can be heard saying to his mum in the clip posted to Instagram.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Daniel Craig disgruntled by the frenzy over Chris Evans’ Knives Out sweater: ‘I don’t understand’

Daniel Craig has admitted he has no idea why people are so enamoured by his co-star Chris Evans’ knitwear in Knives Out. The British actor returns to his role as suave detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel to director Rian Johnson’s critically adored 2019 film.In the original movie, much was made about the wardrobe for certain characters, in particular the white fisherman’s knit jumper worn by Evans’ character, Ransom Drysdale. Such was the frenzy over the sweater that it was reported Irish retailer Blarney Woollen Mills, which has sold traditional Celtic knitwear since...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Victoria Beckham poses in ‘All I want for Christmas is David Beckham’ hoodie

Victoria Beckham has said that all her Christmas wishes have come true in the form of her husband, David Beckham.On Christmas day (25 December), the former Spice Girl posted photos of herself wearing a white hoodie with the slogan, “All I want for Christmas is David Beckham”. Victoria posted a photograph of her sitting on David’s lap as he hugged her tight. The former footballer wore a Santa hat on his head, a check-print fleecy shirt and herringbone wool trousers.Meanwhile, the fashion designer cut a more casual figure in her slogan hoodie and blue jeans.She wrote in her caption:...
The Independent

Princess Charlotte’s sweet reaction to Paddington Bear Queen tribute

Princess Charlotte's sweet reaction to Hugh Bonneville's Paddington Bear tribute for Queen Elizabeth II. The royals were attending a carol service at Westminster Abbey on 15 December, which was aired by ITV on Christmas Eve.The actor, who starred in the films about the marmalade-loving bear, read out an extract from the books to the congregation. Paddington's Christmas Post was the book chosen to be included in the service. Sitting next to her mother, the Princess of Wales, the princess appeared to be thrilled about the surprise. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen’s funeral in pictures as royals unite in griefWho waited in line and who didn’t in the queue for the Queen?
The Independent

Gavin and Stacey stars reunite during Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special

Gavin and Stacey star, Larry Lamb, was reunited with his on-screen wife during this year's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.Alison Steadman, who played Gavin's mum, Pam, in the hit BBC comedy, sent a video message of support for Lamb, as he danced the American Smooth to Michael Bublé's 'Winter Wonderland'."Hi Larry! Hi! Congratulations on your American Smooth. Wow. Brilliant. I'm sending you lots and lots of love!", Steadman enthusiastically said, as the actor blew her a kiss back.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Smallville creators share their reaction to news of James Gunn’s young Superman movie

Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar have shared their response to news that James Gunn is working on a new Superman movie.Prior to creating Netflix’s Wednesday, Gough and Millar were behind another hit series: Smallville.The show starred Tom Welling as the caped superhero. It was hugely successful and ran for 10 seasons from 2001 to 2011.In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the pair reflected on their time working on Smallville.Asked whether they would consider revisiting or rebooting the series, both Gough and Millar agreed that the answer is no.Speaking about Superman as a character, Gough went on...
The Independent

Christina Ricci shares her thoughts on Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday

Christina Ricci has discussed the Netflix series Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega.Ricci, 42, began her career playing the sullen Addams family daughter, Wednesday, adapted from the characters created by cartoonist Charles Adams.The actor was nine years old when she portrayed the deadpan child in two live-action Addams Family films, released in 1991 and 1993.Most recently, she starred in the Netflix series Wednesday, which sees 20-year-old Ortega take on the iconic role once played by Ricci.This time, Ricci played the role of Ms Thornhill, a teacher at Wednesday’s school, Nevermore Academy.In a recent interview with The Guardian, Ricci spoke briefly about...
The Independent

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse most watched BBC show on Christmas Eve

The TV adaptation of Charlie Mackesy’s bestselling illustrated book The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse was the most watched BBC programme on Christmas Eve, the corporation said.An average of four million people tuned in to watch the author and illustrator’s distinctive images reimagined with hand-drawn traditional animations for the BBC One short film about kindness, friendship, courage and hope.The film enlisted Hollywood star Idris Elba as the voice of the fox, and Tom Hollander, whose credits include The Night Manager and Bohemian Rhapsody, as the mole.Wishing you a very merry Christmas ❤️ #TheBoyTheMoleTheFoxAndTheHorse #iPlayer #CharlieMackesy pic.twitter.com/NKm1IHR5WV— BBC...
The Independent

Edward Norton in Glass Onion brings to mind one man in particular – just admit it

Did Edward Norton base his character in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Elon Musk? Probably.If you’ve read any entertainment news outlet in the past six months, you’ll know three things: Glass Onion is out on Netflix on 23 December; Daniel Craig’s Southern sleuth is confirmed queer (but Craig himself doesn’t “want to make a song and dance about it”) and Edward Norton’s character is very probably, most likely, almost definitely based on Elon Musk.The film stars Norton as Miles Bron (a brief, cursory name not unlike Ee-lon Muhsk), a billionaire tech bro CEO. Once a year, he...
The Independent

Mrs Brown’s Boys viewers bemoan ‘unwatchable’ Christmas special

The Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special has aired – and viewers are not happy.The series, which is based on the popular theatre show and book series, stars Brendan O’Carroll as Agnes Brown, a mother to six children in Dublin.The Christmas episode – titled “Shining Mammy” – aired on Sunday night (25 December). In it, unlucky-in-love daughter Cathy (Jennifer Gibney) begins dating a strange Englishman, who Agnes’s friend believes might be a vampire. The episode has been slated by viewers, with many posting criticisms of the sitcom on Twitter when it was broadcast at 10.25pm on Christmas Day.“Mrs Brown’s Boys...
The Independent

How to watch every Premier League match on Boxing Day and this week

The Premier League is set to return on Boxing Day, 43 days since the last game in the competition after the break for the World Cup 2022.Arsenal lead the way after 14 fixtures, ahead of reigning champions Manchester City, with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea struggling further back in comparison to recent seasons.At the bottom, at least half a dozen sides look set for a relegation fight this term, with Wolves, Southampton and Nottingham Forest all in the drop zone at present. Two of those teams changed manager just before the long break, while Forest opted to hand Steve...
The Independent

Whoopi Goldberg says cats followed her for three days after famous Annie Leibowitz photo shoot

Whoopi Goldberg has recalled the famous 1984 shoot she did with American photographer Annie Leibovitz, in which she was depicted emerging from a bath of milk. Discussing the portrait with The Times, the actor and talk show host said the idea for the image didn’t have any particular meaning behind it. “Listen, it’s a Black girl coming through milk,” the Sister Act star said. “It’s really no more than that. We weren’t that deep when we shot it. [Leibowitz] was like, ‘I think this would make a great picture.’ ‘OK,’ says I. ‘I have to get in the milk?’...
The Independent

The Independent

994K+
Followers
319K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy