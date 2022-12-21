ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
islefile.org

New Faces at CI: Ms. Jesica Alcala

Hometown and High School: Oxnard, California. Rio Mesa High School graduate. I attended. Santa Clara High School my freshman year, then transferred to Rio Mesa my sophomore year. Position: ASB Bookkeeper. Previous Employment: I have worked at a vet hospital since 2017 and. continue to work/help once a month/part-time. Before...
OXNARD, CA
kclu.org

There’s good news for adult education students in Ventura County

It’s been available for school students in Ventura County for some time, but for the first time, adult school students in the county will have access to free public transportation. "I thought to myself that it would be really nice if we could include adult school students, " said...
Ventura County Reporter

Cannabis dispensaries in arrears

Three cannabis dispensaries that opened in Port Hueneme in recent years have fallen behind in the payments they owe the city, with one of them actually shutting its doors, city officials said. The issue was discussed at a Dec. 5 city council meeting, but no action was taken because three...
PORT HUENEME, CA
foxla.com

If you can’t afford your vet bills, there is some help

LOS ANGELES - More and more pets are being surrendered to animal shelters because people can’t afford to keep them, especially the vet bills, which have gone up, just like everything else. "But there is help" says Lori Weise, with Downtown Dog Rescue. They have partnered with aligncarehealth.org -...
vcsd.org

Visiting Information of Todd Road – Jail Visiting

Visits are handled on a first-come, first-served basis. Check-in begins one (1) hour prior to the session start time, with the exception of Sunday afternoon visiting from 1:30 to 4:30, check-in will begin 1 hour prior to this (Sunday afternoon) session:. HOURS WEDNESDAY THURSDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY. 8:30 a.m. to. 11:30...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KCET

How Poinsettias Became a Christmas Staple

Gone are the days when you could get in the car on a bright December afternoon and drive out Sunset Boulevard from Hollywood to Pacific Palisades to see poinsettia fields along the way. On a wintery day almost 100 years ago, a windstorm blew through a field of poinsettias, destroying...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sitelinesb.com

What’s the Large Building Under Construction Next to Highway 101?

I’ve been wondering what the story is with the metal building going up next to Highway 101 at the southbound Patterson exit. Is it Caltrans? Union Pacific? —J. I wasn’t sure what J. was asking about, so I drove over, and it’s hard to miss—the structure is right up on the road, as if you’re in L.A. It’s also difficult to take a photo of from the freeway, and you should never do such a thing while driving.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Food and toy drive helps hundreds of families in Port Hueneme

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-Hundreds of families have food on their tables and presents under their trees this holiday season thanks to a food and toy drive in Port Hueneme. The Port, Del Monte, Boskovich Farms and local resident Ricardo Torres donated the food. The Port has hosted 70 communities drives to date. The latest distribution took The post Food and toy drive helps hundreds of families in Port Hueneme appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
PORT HUENEME, CA
CBS LA

Homeless woman killed outside Pasadena 99-cent store

A 60-year-old Pasadena homeless woman died in the parking lot of a Pasadena 99-cent store after getting into a fistfight with another woman."It's very tragic, not only for the victim but for the suspect as well and the city as a whole," said Acting Deputy Chief Art Chute. "This is a time of peace and joy."The fight happened on the 400 block of North Robles Avenue on Thursday a little before 4:40 p.m., according to the Pasadena Police Department.Responding officers found an unresponsive woman, Corina Monroy, after she sustained head trauma during the fight. Authorities believe she fell to the...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

CA King Tide Project needs help from public photographing high tides in Ventura

The California King Tides Project is asking for the help of the public to photograph extreme high tides expected Friday and Saturday in the City of Ventura. The photos will become important data for a community science project. Researchers said the photos will help to understand what is vulnerable to flooding today, plans for future sea level rise, and help to propel the conversation about climate change forward. The project is also requesting pictures of tides on January 21 and January 22. For information on how to submit the photos online, go here. 
VENTURA, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

'Swatting' and livestream scheme involving hacked Ring cameras hits West Covina, Oxnard residents

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Two men were charged with participating in a "swatting" spree that gained access to a dozen Ring home security door cameras nationwide -- including in West Covina and Oxnard -- and placed bogus emergency phone calls designed to elicit an armed police response, then livestreamed the events on social media, federal prosecutors announced Monday.
WEST COVINA, CA
kclu.org

Parole board denies early release for notorious serial rapist from Ventura County

A parole board denied the early release request for a notorious serial rapist from Ventura County. Andrew Luster was convicted in 2003 of 86 offenses. Prosecutors say he would drug and sexually assault his victims, even videotaping some of the incidents. He fled the country while on trial, but was ultimately caught by famed bounty hunter Duane “The Dog” Chapman in Mexico, and returned to the U.S.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy