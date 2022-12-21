Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit
In a new lawsuit over student loan debt relief, thousands of people in California are eligible for restitution. Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announced Wednesday that her office will distribute a portion of $95 million in payments to clients across the nation who claimed that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
islefile.org
New Faces at CI: Ms. Jesica Alcala
Hometown and High School: Oxnard, California. Rio Mesa High School graduate. I attended. Santa Clara High School my freshman year, then transferred to Rio Mesa my sophomore year. Position: ASB Bookkeeper. Previous Employment: I have worked at a vet hospital since 2017 and. continue to work/help once a month/part-time. Before...
KQED
'It Just Keeps Snowballing': California Teachers Struggle to Help Students Recover From Pandemic Learning Loss
Roxanne Grago’s fifth grade students at Lake Marie Elementary, in South Whittier near Los Angeles, should be able to read a short story, analyze it, and support their analyses with examples from the text. But Grago said that during school closures and other pandemic-era disruptions, students fell behind academically....
kclu.org
There’s good news for adult education students in Ventura County
It’s been available for school students in Ventura County for some time, but for the first time, adult school students in the county will have access to free public transportation. "I thought to myself that it would be really nice if we could include adult school students, " said...
Ventura County Reporter
Cannabis dispensaries in arrears
Three cannabis dispensaries that opened in Port Hueneme in recent years have fallen behind in the payments they owe the city, with one of them actually shutting its doors, city officials said. The issue was discussed at a Dec. 5 city council meeting, but no action was taken because three...
californiaglobe.com
LA Motel Owners Fight Back Against Mayor Bass’ Homeless Housing Plans
A new initiative by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to move the homeless into hotels and motels across the city while affordable housing units are built received stiff resistance from hotel and motel owners this week. They say they will oppose the program as much as they legally can. The...
foxla.com
If you can’t afford your vet bills, there is some help
LOS ANGELES - More and more pets are being surrendered to animal shelters because people can’t afford to keep them, especially the vet bills, which have gone up, just like everything else. "But there is help" says Lori Weise, with Downtown Dog Rescue. They have partnered with aligncarehealth.org -...
LA County Extends Pandemic Eviction Protections By One Month Amid ‘Respiratory Illness Trifecta’
The largest county in the nation was set to end its COVID-19 eviction rules after Dec. 31. County leaders are now extending the deadline to Jan. 31.
vcsd.org
Visiting Information of Todd Road – Jail Visiting
Visits are handled on a first-come, first-served basis. Check-in begins one (1) hour prior to the session start time, with the exception of Sunday afternoon visiting from 1:30 to 4:30, check-in will begin 1 hour prior to this (Sunday afternoon) session:. HOURS WEDNESDAY THURSDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY. 8:30 a.m. to. 11:30...
Former Santa Monica Mayor Killed in Plane Crash in Santa Monica
Former Santa Monica Mayor Rex Minter was killed in a single-engine aircraft crash Friday just south of the Santa Monica Pier, according to Santa Monica city officials.
KCET
How Poinsettias Became a Christmas Staple
Gone are the days when you could get in the car on a bright December afternoon and drive out Sunset Boulevard from Hollywood to Pacific Palisades to see poinsettia fields along the way. On a wintery day almost 100 years ago, a windstorm blew through a field of poinsettias, destroying...
sitelinesb.com
What’s the Large Building Under Construction Next to Highway 101?
I’ve been wondering what the story is with the metal building going up next to Highway 101 at the southbound Patterson exit. Is it Caltrans? Union Pacific? —J. I wasn’t sure what J. was asking about, so I drove over, and it’s hard to miss—the structure is right up on the road, as if you’re in L.A. It’s also difficult to take a photo of from the freeway, and you should never do such a thing while driving.
Food and toy drive helps hundreds of families in Port Hueneme
PORT HUENEME, Calif.-Hundreds of families have food on their tables and presents under their trees this holiday season thanks to a food and toy drive in Port Hueneme. The Port, Del Monte, Boskovich Farms and local resident Ricardo Torres donated the food. The Port has hosted 70 communities drives to date. The latest distribution took The post Food and toy drive helps hundreds of families in Port Hueneme appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
NBC Los Angeles
An East LA Army Colonel Made It Home Just In Time for the Holidays
Many of the country's service members are often away from their families during the holidays. An East LA Army colonel knows that feeling all too well, but this year she's home right in time to celebrate Christmas with her loved ones. There are three generations of women in the Moreno...
Homeless woman killed outside Pasadena 99-cent store
A 60-year-old Pasadena homeless woman died in the parking lot of a Pasadena 99-cent store after getting into a fistfight with another woman."It's very tragic, not only for the victim but for the suspect as well and the city as a whole," said Acting Deputy Chief Art Chute. "This is a time of peace and joy."The fight happened on the 400 block of North Robles Avenue on Thursday a little before 4:40 p.m., according to the Pasadena Police Department.Responding officers found an unresponsive woman, Corina Monroy, after she sustained head trauma during the fight. Authorities believe she fell to the...
Ex-gang member dubbed 'Cholo Claus' gives back to East LA - a community he once stole from
An ex-gang member dubbed himself 'Cholo Claus,' and he is giving back to East Los Angeles, a community he once stole from.
CA King Tide Project needs help from public photographing high tides in Ventura
The California King Tides Project is asking for the help of the public to photograph extreme high tides expected Friday and Saturday in the City of Ventura. The photos will become important data for a community science project. Researchers said the photos will help to understand what is vulnerable to flooding today, plans for future sea level rise, and help to propel the conversation about climate change forward. The project is also requesting pictures of tides on January 21 and January 22. For information on how to submit the photos online, go here.
ABC7 Los Angeles
'Swatting' and livestream scheme involving hacked Ring cameras hits West Covina, Oxnard residents
LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Two men were charged with participating in a "swatting" spree that gained access to a dozen Ring home security door cameras nationwide -- including in West Covina and Oxnard -- and placed bogus emergency phone calls designed to elicit an armed police response, then livestreamed the events on social media, federal prosecutors announced Monday.
‘Santa Monica is not safe’ banner displayed over 3rd Street Promenade
A group of residents and business owners placed a “Santa Monica is not safe” banner in one of the city’s most popular shopping areas. Video Tuesday morning showed the large banner posted next to the Adidas store at the 3rd Street Promenade where thousands of holiday shoppers and tourists are sure to see it. Just […]
kclu.org
Parole board denies early release for notorious serial rapist from Ventura County
A parole board denied the early release request for a notorious serial rapist from Ventura County. Andrew Luster was convicted in 2003 of 86 offenses. Prosecutors say he would drug and sexually assault his victims, even videotaping some of the incidents. He fled the country while on trial, but was ultimately caught by famed bounty hunter Duane “The Dog” Chapman in Mexico, and returned to the U.S.
