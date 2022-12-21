The first known use of concrete is for a floor in Israel, dated to approximately 7000 bc. The Egyptians used concrete as an infill for stone-faced walls from about the second millennium bc, and the Greeks used it as a mortar or render from about 500 bc. The earliest Roman use of concrete dates from about 300 bc, initially as a core material, between masonry facings. These early uses of concrete probably used cement made from burnt lime (quicklime).

17 DAYS AGO