Prf07z
3d ago

Well , well , well , all those people screaming and crying about him not paying taxes and low and behold come to find out he has ! Russian collusion, Ukraine, and now his taxes . Isn't it time to stop the witch hunts ? Hasn't the liberals, the media, and the demoncrats been embarrassed by Trump enough ?

Patrick Maxwell
3d ago

anyone who thinks the IRS hasn't been looking at Donald Trump's taxes for the past 60 years knows nothing about the IRS trust me you make that kind of money the IRS looks at you Non-Stop all you have to do is use all the tax laws in the tax code

Denny Roling
3d ago

There is no trouble with his tax returns. Democrats will see that there's no wrong doing and nothing illegal and they will simply twist it to make it look bad anyway. That's what democrats do. NEVER VOTE DEMOCRAT

