Girls Basketball Roundup: Greenbrier West gets key sectional win; Greenbrier East rocks Oak Hill

File Photo by Ashley Honaker

Greenbrier West 53, Meadow Bridge 34

Charmco – Greenbrier West won for the second night in a row knocking off sectional rival Meadow Bridge 53-34 inside John C. Estep Gymnasium.

The Cavaliers outscored the Wildcats by 12 points in the second quarter to take control of the game and never looked back.

Maddie Fields led Greenbrier West with a game-high 14 points and had nine rebounds. Fields also knocked down three 3-pointers on the night.

Ava Barclay scored 13 and Brilee Redden scored 12. Meagan Poticher added six points and had seven rebounds.

Kiersten Rozell led the Wildcats with 13 points and Riley Roberts added 12.

The game was stopped with 1:34 to play due to a medical emergency in the stands.

MB: 11 6 11 6 – 34

GW: 9 18 15 11 – 53

Meadow Bridge

Charity Reichard 5, Riley Roberts 12, Kiersten Rozell 13, Kaitlyn Cooper 2, Abigail Cooper 2.

Greenbrier West

Meagan Poticher 6, Ava Barclay 13, Maddie Fields 14, Abigail Thomas 2, Brilee Redden 12, Haylee Ward 4, Hannah Sweet 2.

3-pointers – MB: 2 (Reichard, Rozell); GW: 4 (Fields 3, Ward).

Greenbrier East 61, Oak Hill 31

Oak Hill – Greenbrier East picked up a key sectional win Wednesday night with a convincing 61-31 win over Oak Hill.

Fighting foul trouble in the second half, Ryan White scored 11 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for the Spartans, while Cadence Stewart had 15 points and had nine rebounds.

Kennedy Stewart scored 12 points and Caroline Dotson had 11 for East.

The Spartans outscored the Red Devils in each quarter and pitched a shutout in the second quarter to lead 33-11 at the break.

Taysia Gray led all scorers for the Red Devils with 16 points. Oak Hill hosts James Monroe tonight, while Greenbrier East travels to South Carolina next week to play in the Low Country Invitational.

GE: 16 17 9 19 – 61

OH: 11 0 8 12 – 31

Greenbrier East

Kennedy Stewart 12, Cadence Stewart 15, Caroline Dotson 11, Mackenna McClure 6, Ryan White 11, Alizabeth Wooding 1, Hannah Fuller 5.

Oak Hill

Taysia Gray 16, Caralyn Smith 1, Jordan Harris 3, Grace Angeleno 2, Jada Wilburn 3, Peyton Light 2, Danielle Parsons 2, Alex Williams 2.

3-pointers – GE: 7 (K. Stewart 2, C. Stewart, Dotson, McClure 2, White)