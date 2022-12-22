Read full article on original website
Shin Bet Foils Arab Bomb Plot and a Suicide Bombing
The Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency announced on Monday that it thwarted an Arab terrorist bomb plot as well as a separate suicide bombing attempt targeting areas inside pre-67 Israel, involving operatives from Judea and Samaria who were being directed by handlers from the Gaza Strip. A working bomb hidden...
Watch: Fatah Terrorists Practice Urban Combat in Jenin
The Fedayeen Twitter account published a video of Fatah soldiers participating in urban combat training in the Palestinian Authority controlled city of Jenin on Dec. 18, coming after months of violence emanating from the terror-infested city. Last week, an Israeli military investigation found that a Border Police officer likely shot...
Israeli-Arab Mayor Attends Funeral of Terrorist Who Wounded 3 Policemen
The mayor of the Arab Israeli city of Kafr Qassem attended the funeral on Saturday of a terrorist who was slain while attempting to shoot and run over several police officers. Despite the police having already settled on a motive, Mayor Abdel Badir offered several possible motives for Friday’s pre-dawn attack in interviews with Hebrew media, including criminal intent and mental illness.
Terrorist Discovered to be B’Tzelem Volunteer
A terrorist caught hurling stones in an attack on Israelis has been found to allegedly be a volunteer for the far-left anti-Israel B’Tzelem organization, based on documentation he was carrying, identifying him as a volunteer cameraman for the organization. The terrorist-activist was one of four who were captured by...
Visits to Joseph’s Tomb an Increasingly Perilous Journey
(JNS) Since the current wave of Arab terrorism began in March, worshippers and the IDF soldiers guarding them have come under gunfire during the monthly organized pilgrimages to the Jewish holy site of Kever Yosef (Joseph’s Tomb) in the city of Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria. The attacks have taken...
5 Hurt in Fire in Jewish Quarter of Old City of Jerusalem
Five people were mildly injured when a fire broke out Sunday in a residential building in the Jewish Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem. “Together with other EMS personnel I treated a man, a woman, and three children, who were all in light condition due to suffering from smoke inhalation,” said United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Chaim Bukachin, one of the first responders at the scene.
Head of US Military’s Middle East Activities Sounds Off on Iranian Drone Threat
(JNS) The head of U.S. Central Command said on Wednesday that the American commitment to the Middle East should be measured by the strength of its partnerships, and not “by boots on the ground,” like in the past. Addressing reporters in a briefing, General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, Commander...
Victory NOT Donuts
For too many, Hanukkah is about children’s festivals and donuts, and we have forgotten what the main story is really about. The real story of Hanukkah is a brave military victory of the Hasmonean rebels against the occupying Greeks that culminated in the liberation of the Jewish Temple from foreign dominion.
Rabbi Haim Drukman, Father of Hesder Yeshivas, Settlement Movement, Who Converted Thousands, Dead at 90
Religious Zionism’s Spiritual Leader and Dean of the Ohr Etzion Yeshiva Rabbi Haim Meir Druckman, 90, passed away Sunday evening at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem. The rabbi contracted COVID-19 earlier this month for the second time this year, and was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care...
Jesus the Palestinian Terrorist and his 72 Dark-Eyed Virgins
One of the many ways in which the Palestinian Authority distorts history in order to invent a centuries-old Palestinian identity is to turn Jesus the Judean (Jew), who promoted peace on earth, into a Palestinian terrorist who was murdered by the Israelis, thus becoming the first Palestinian “Martyr,” who is now reveling in heaven with Allah, in the arms of 72 dark-eyed virgins.
Report: Israel Offers Terrorists the Option to Serve Their Time in Jordanian Prison
According to a report in the Al-Arabi Al-Jadid newspaper, the Committee of Jordanian Prisoners held in Israeli prisons claims that the Israeli prison administration has offered Palestinian Authority terrorists with Jordanian citizenship the option to move to Jordanian prisons to serve the remainder of their sentences. Most of the PA/Jordanian terrorists are serving life sentences.
IDF Intelligence 2023 Predictions: Iran Meddling in Region, Arab Terrorism Up, Hezbollah Doesn’t want War
IDF Intelligence estimates that next year Iran will continue to try to heat up, arm, and finance terrorism against Israel, but will not break the rules on the nuclear issue; in Gaza and the PA, terrorist activities will increase; Hezbollah is not interested in war; instability will worsen the world over; and the war in Ukraine has convinced smaller countries that they must attain atomic weapons. According to Israel Hayom, this is the gist of the IDF Intelligence report which was compiled in recent weeks and will soon be presented to the political echelon.
“Rabbi” Who Said Kaddish for Hamas Threatens to Boycott Israeli Government
Israel has a new conservative government and its enemies, and by that, I mean anti-Israel leftists, couldn’t be angrier. Ron Kampeas at the JTA has another anti-Israel press release disguised as a news story promoting a push by anti-Israel activists to boycott members of the incoming Israeli government. “More...
Under Coalition Deal, Chief Sephardic Rabbi Will Head Panel That Selects IDF Chief Rabbi
Israel’s Chief Sephardic Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef will chair the committee that will select the next Israel Defense Forces’ chief rabbi, Kan 11 reported on Saturday, adding that the change is part of a coalition agreement between Likud and the Religious Zionism Party. Yosef’s committee will include a government...
Bethlehem: Christianity Dying Where it Began
After noting that there “has been a marked uptick in religiously motivated attacks by Palestinian Muslims on Christians in Bethlehem,” a report from November 21 offers these examples:. “Just over two weeks ago, a Muslim man was accused of harassing young Christian women at a Forefathers Orthodox Church...
Democracy in Israel
A recent visit to Israel revealed matters different from previous visits — and similar to what is happening in the United States. Today’s Israel, like the US, is a deeply divided nation. Israel’s democratic system is based on a unicameral parliament, the Knesset, the members of which are chosen in an election based on nationwide proportional representation. Because no one single political party has ever in the country’s history won a majority of 61 out of 120 Knesset seats, multiple parties — including small ones — need to group together in a coalition to form the government.
Israel Grounds 11 F-35s After Crash of US Stealth Fighter Jet
Eleven Israeli F-35 ‘Adir’ stealth fighter jets were grounded Sunday in response to the crash of a similar aircraft in the United States two weeks earlier. A statement by the IDF said the decision followed an initial review which found potential malfunctions similar to those seen in the aircraft that crashed in Texas.
Menorahs of Defiance
On December 19, 2022, The New York Times published an article about a menorah that was lit in the window of a Jewish home across from a Nazi flag in Germany, in defiance of the edicts to ban Jews from participating in society. The descendants of that German family brought the menorah back to Germany to rekindle it once again.
United Norishkeit: UN’s Gift to Israel on Chanukah
The United Nations Security Council met on December 19, 2022 during the Jewish holiday of Chanukah which marks Jews rededicating their temple in Jerusalem 2,200 years ago. The council heard from Tor Wennesland, Special Coordinator for the Middle East Process (aka Coordinator For Palestinian Demands) about the situation in the region during the period from September 21 to December 7.
