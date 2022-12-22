After developing on JV, Hingham High boys hockey goaltender Luke McLellan is shining

HINGHAM — When the incumbent starter on the Hingham High boys hockey team transferred, it left an opening in between the pipes.

So far, senior Luke McLellan is making the most of his opportunity. On Wednesday, he posted his second shutout of the season as the Harbormen defeated Andover, 6-0, at Pilgrim Arena. He

“I was on JV as a junior,” said McLellan. “It’s awesome. The other goalie left so it was kind of over the summer I was like, ‘Oh, I might have a chance to start here’ and took it from there.”

McLellan is just one example of how the Harbormen (2-0-1) program works. It's a team full of players who have been developed. Some have to wait a little longer for their chance to shine.

“We’re hard on the kids all the time,” said Hingham coach Tony Messina. “High expectations and they know what the expectations are. When they come in as a freshmen, sophomore, or even a junior on the team, the seniors kind of lead the way. It’s a culture that keeps sustaining. So in terms of whether we have good players or not, we try to develop them into good players.”

Messina is in his 15th season coaching at his alma mater. His team lost deep in the Division 1 quarterfinals last year to Arlington, 4-2. The University of Vermont graduate now has a roster filled with experience.

And with a bunch of seniors (Ace Concannon, Aidan Brazel, Billy Jacobus, Joe Hennessey, Charlie Packard, Connor Lasch, Chase McKenna, Charlie Even, Danny Carroll, Evan Doherty, Matt Gilman, Liam Burns, Finn Osterberg, Brendan Prestia and McLellan) on the roster, they all have the support from one another.

“They’re all really supportive in trying to get me going. I feel like when I’m in the zone I can be better than anyone,” said McLellan, who made 28 saves in a 2-2 tie with St. John's Prep on Saturday.

Against Andover, The Harbormen went into the second period up 1-0 thanks to a Connor Richardson slaps hot at 13:48. From there on, Hingham began to dominate. They scored five points in the second period to seal the game.

“A team like this beat us last year. We held a territory advantage last year and lost 2-1,” said Messina. “So they had a little bit of revenge on their mind, which was good, but the delay to start the game through us off a bit, so it was important to have a good second period which we did.”

McKenna, a defenseman and captain, was responsible for two of the second-period goals. His goals came off feeds from Packard and juniors Travis Rugg and Richardson.

“I like to think of myself as an offensive defensemen,” said McKenna. “I like to get up in the play so when I get those soft spots in the offensive zone I like to capitalize and shoot on net and most of the time it goes in.”

McKenna is just an offensive punch to go with snipers like Brazel, Lasch, and Jack Rakauskas, who each had one goal.

“He’s one of the better defensemen in the state,” said Messina on McKenna. “He’s a got a little knack for the offense. We have a couple defensemen like that. Sometimes they get caught up in the offensive zone too much so sometimes we let them be part of the rush.”

But having a great goalie allows for the defense to be aggressive and physical for all three periods.

“It’s definitely a great feeling when you know you have a great guy back there,” said McKenna of McLellan’s play. “It’s actually his first year on varsity. He stepped up big time. He had a great game versus SJP, we couldn’t ask for more from him.”

Although Hingham plays an independent schedule, by playing the state's best teams over and over again the Harbormen have developed some rivalries regardless of geography.

“Our schedule is usually the same every year so you develop a rivalry with the teams you play because we’re not in a league, we’re independent,” said Messina. “The year before that, the Saint John’s thing we beat them 9-1, then they beat us 8-2, then it went 2-2 the other night. You remember things like that.”

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: After developing on JV, Hingham High boys hockey goaltender Luke McLellan is shining