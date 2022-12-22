ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Letters to the editor: Dec. 22, 2022

By Submitted
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 4 days ago
Support MCCC faculty

I am a student at the Monroe County Middle College, and lately I’ve been seeing faculty members holding signs outside that say “Support MCCC Faculty.” The faculty have been nothing but nice while displaying their signs, even waving to the cars passing by.

I took some time and asked them personally what exactly it was they were hoping to achieve, and they explained that they have been working without a contract and were demanding one.

I completely understand how unfair it is to be working for years with no contract, and I want to do all I can to help their cause.

Offering to help their cause, I asked what I could do. They were more than willing to talk with me about what they stood for and thanked me for my offer. They told me I could write to the community college as well as the papers. I understand how teachers and faculty seem underappreciated and underpaid, and I am in full support of faculty receiving a fair contract.

I’m calling on MCCC to take action and give them the contract they deserve, or at least make fair negotiations. There’s only so much I can do, so I’m asking you to do the right thing for your staff.

Jason Loveland

Monroe

QB leads Whiteford to game-winning touchdown

I am so excited for Whiteford winning their state championship. I go to Ida Public Schools, but I have friends in my Scout troop who attend Whiteford and they are very excited too! It is so exciting that they were able to play at Ford Field where the Detroit Lions play. The quarterback sounds like a great guy. I'm so glad he was able to drive his team 80 yards for the game-winning score. Great for Whiteford and Monroe County.

Elizabeth Thompson

Troop 538 G

Ida

