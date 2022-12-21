Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Wednesday. The identity of Thing T. Thing, the severed hand which serves as Wednesday's loyal companion and guardian during her days at Nevermore in Netflix's Wednesday, is one of the most puzzling mysteries of the Addams Family lore. With only five unmanicured fingers and a manly palm, one would wonder what impact such an appendage could leave. Yet Thing turns out to be the most fascinating character of the latest entrant in the Addams Family universe as it serves Wednesday Addams during her mission to uncover the identity of the monster that has been haunting the town of Jericho. Not only does it serve as a loyal companion to Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) but also becomes her loyal partner-in-crime throughout her adventures.

15 DAYS AGO