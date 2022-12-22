ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actress Taylor Schilling to offer special guest reading at New Bedford Moby-Dick Marathon

By Herald News Staff
The Standard-Times
 4 days ago
NEW BEDFORD — The New Bedford Whaling Museum’s 27th Annual Moby-Dick Marathon will have a special guest: This year’s coveted reading of “Ishmael” in the annual readathon of America’s most iconic novel, "Moby-Dick," will be done by Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actress, Taylor Schilling.

Best known for her leading role as Piper Chapman in "Orange is the New Black," Schilling has received both a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series as well as two Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy and Best Actress in a Television Series Drama.

She recently portrayed Erica Gauthier in Hulu’s hit miniseries “Pam & Tommy,” which was released on Feb. 2, 2022. Up next, Schilling will star alongside Connie Britton in Apple TV+’s series “Dear Edward,” based on the novel by Ann Napolitano and executive produced by Jason Katims.

Film credits include: “Family” (premiered at the 2018 SXSW Film Festival), “The Public” (premiered at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival),” “The Prodigy,” “Take Me,” Netflix’s “The Titan,” “The Overnight” (which premiered at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival and SXSW Film Festival) and “The Lucky One.” On stage, Schilling starred in the Classic Stage Company production of “A Month in the Country,” opposite Peter Dinklage.

Schilling graduated from Fordham University with a bachelor of arts in acting and subsequently attended New York University’s Graduate Acting Program. Her father, Robert Schilling, is a former Bristol County prosecutor and did criminal defense work in New Bedford District Court and Juvenile Court.

The 25-hour read-a-thon of Herman Melville’s literary masterpiece kicks off with a ticketed dinner and lecture on Friday, Jan. 6, continuing Jan. 7 through 8 with a variety of free-to-attend events. Schilling will be reading “Ishmael” on Jan. 7 at noon.

The New Bedford Whaling Museum is located at 18 Johnny Cake Hill, New Bedford. For more information visit https://www.whalingmuseum.org.

The Standard-Times

